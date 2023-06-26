Coming up : Cardboard Regatta contest at Wadsworth Pond

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a "Cardboard Regatta" on July 9th at Wadsworth Pond in Great Falls. A news release says the Cardboard Regatta offers an opportunity for "creativity, teamwork, and friendly competition as participants construct their own vessels using only cardboard and other approved materials."

The event website states: "Participants, ranging from amateurs to seasoned builders, embark on an unforgettable adventure to create vessels that are not only aesthetically impressive but also capable of floating and maneuvering through the water. With cardboard as their primary building material, teams must meticulously craft their boats to withstand the challenges of the aquatic environment."

The event will feature four categories for entry:



Buccaneers: Young aspiring sailors aged 8-13 will showcase their engineering skills and imaginative designs, captaining their own cardboard boats in a race that will surely be a highlight of the day.

Mariners: Open to the general public, this category invites individuals, families, and groups to craft their cardboard vessels and sail the waters of Wadsworth Pond. It's an excellent chance for amateur shipbuilders and sailors to put their ingenuity to the test.

Yachtsmen: Corporate teams will take the competition to another level, engaging in friendly rivalry as they navigate the pond in their meticulously crafted cardboard yachts. This category adds an exciting corporate element to the event, fostering team-building and camaraderie.

Scallywags: For those daring souls with a hint of rebellious spirit, the Scallywags category embraces rule breakers who dare to defy convention. This category encourages unconventional boat designs and promises unexpected surprises on the water.

Participants must pay a small entry fee, which will contribute to the ongoing efforts of the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter in providing care and support for our beloved furry friends.

Attendance at the races to cheer on the participants is free, and all are welcome to join in the festivities.

Team registration opens at 11:00 am with races starting at 1:00 pm.

For more information, including registration details, rules, and regulations, click here to visit the City website.



