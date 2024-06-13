Coming Up: Corvettes Only Car Show

City Motors at 3900 10th Avenue South in Great Falls will host a Corvettes Only Car Show on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The free event will be from 10am until 2pm and all are welcome to attend and vote on the cars.

There will be hot dogs, soda, and chips available for purchase.

For more information, call Adam Blackwell at 406-781-2694.



Other events happening on Saturday:

SATURDAY/SUNDAY JUNE 29-30: There will be a Mud Day Celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South). Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm. There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more. Cost is $10/person; children two and under are free. Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn. There will also be food trucks on-site. For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Come enjoy Dragon's Tear from 9am until 6pm at the Art Higgins Memorial Park (Black Eagle). Join the Shire of Stan Wyrm, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism as we step back into the past. Our annual event Dragon's Tear is a chance to experience the middle ages and Renaissance as it should have been. Watch fighters compete in armored and rapier combat. Take various classes in the arts and Sciences, play medieval games. There will be food trucks and games for the kids. Come dress up and join us, loaner garb is available. For more information, call Angee Steir at 406-868-7328, or click here.