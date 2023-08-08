Coming up: Downtown Night Market in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The summer Downtown Night Market will be held in Great Falls on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5pm until 9pm.

The 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue will be filled crafts and art vendors, art demonstrations, food vendors, live music and more. Attendance is free.

That area of Central Avenue will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday to allow for pre-event setup.

The Downtown Night Market started in 2018. Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association said, "The Downtown Night Market we started just as a way to get the community downtown, a promotional event that also lets vendors come down and kind of get ready for Farmers Market the next day."

