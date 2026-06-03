Coming up: Family Fishing Day at Wadsworth Pond

GREAT FALLS — Families can kick off their summer of outdoor activities by attending the Great Falls Family Fishing Day scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wadsworth Pond Park in Great Falls.

Wadsworth Pond is just outside of city limits on the west side, along Wilkinson Lane off of 34th Street NW.

The event is typically the largest fishing clinic in the state and features a series of short educational stations on fish identification, knot tying, casting, and a fly-tying demonstration, followed by open fishing in Wadsworth Pond for all who attend.

Youth who complete all education stations are eligible for free fishing tackle donated by the Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited (limited supplies).

After the event ends at noon, youth and adults may stay at the pond and continue to fish until sunset on June 6 without a fishing license, as a condition of the educational license exemption provided for the event by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Family Fishing Day is a cooperative effort to teach basic fishing skills and encourage family and community participation in the outdoors.

It relies on volunteers and support from Montana Walleyes Unlimited, Montana Trout Unlimited, Sun River Watershed Group, City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Republic Services of Great Falls, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The event may be cancelled or scaled back in the event of inclement weather, please check the FWP Region 4 Facebook page www.facebook.com/MontanaFWP.R4 for any updates.

For more information contact the Great Falls FWP Region 4 Office at 406-454-5840.