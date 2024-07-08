Coming Up: Free Movie In The Park in Great Falls

Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Gibson Park. The event was originally scheduled for June 28, but was postponed due to weather.

The movie this time is "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the fifth film in the supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters" franchise.

From the movie website:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie will begin a little before 9:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) near the bandshell in Gibson Park.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The family-friendly event will also include fun activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.).

There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.



MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

SATURDAY JULY 13-14: The annual Sun River Mud Bog Races will be on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. Gates open at 10am, racing starts at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17, and free for 5 and under. The annual event features sand drags, mud bog, and tuff truck runs, with proceeds going toward the school's Robotics Club. It will be at 101 Adams Road in Sun River. For more information, call 406-799-5955, or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13: Come enjoy Hobson Fun Day from 7am until midnight on Main Street in Hobson. 7:00am fun run/walk, breakfast by the Hobson Fire Dept fire hall from 7am-10am, soap box derby, parade with the Shriners, antique tractors and cars, craft and food vendors, petting zoo, dunking booth, 50/50, corn hole tournament, splash party at the Hobson pool, topped with a street dance outside of Tall Boys tavern from 8pm until midnight featuring Sightliners with Hallie Allen from Lewistown. For more information, call Faith Rice at 406-350-2952 or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13-14: First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host its annual Buffalo Kite Festival from 10am until 4pm on both days. Learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites. This year we will also feature Traditional Native Game stations at the park. Your family can learn about native games at one of the game stations and play games traditionally played on the plains. Games such as Run & Scream, Kickball, Make the Stick Jump, Ring the Stick, Plum Stone, Rock in Fist and others will be available to learn and play. This family-friendly event is fun for visitors of all ages. Create your own kite and watch as it takes flight over the buffalo jump. Kite kits will be available to purchase on the days of the festival. Nana’s Vintage Indian Taco truck will be on site with food available for purchase. An event fun for all ages! For more information, call 406-866-2217. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

