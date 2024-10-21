Coming up: Halloween Costume Contest/Party at Great Falls library

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library will host its annual Halloween Costume Contest/Party on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Event is from 10am to 11:30am, and is for kids/teens ages 3 to 14 and their caregivers. Make your own costume with the supplies provided. Please leave store-bought costumes at home!

To keep the contest fair to all, only costumes you make yourself using Library-provided supplies will be included in the contest. Winners will be chosen at 11am and will win a free gift card from Walmart to add finishing touches to their costume!

Other activities will include: making spooky snow-globes, musical chairs, and coloring.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406.453.034.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Get your FREE tickets to the Great Falls Symphony's Halloween Family Matinee at the Mansfield Theater. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. Program starts at 11am. Tickets will not be mailed to you - please select Print at Home when completing your ticket order. Click here to get tickets.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

