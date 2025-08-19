Coming up in Great Falls: the annual Luminaria Walk

This year's Luminaria Walk will be on Friday, August 22, 2025. This is a free, family-friendly event for the community. There will be food and music along the trail to enjoy.

The walk will be from the Caboose to Giant Springs Road, and it starts at 7 p.m. There is no formal "end" time, but vendors usually wrap up between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Foundation at the Interpretive Center, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4, and Giant Springs State Park have agreed to allow parking for the event.

In 1993 the Luminaria Walk began with 200 luminarias lighting the trail near the caboose as the first annual Luminaria Walk sponsored by the River’s Edge Trail.

The purpose of the Luminaria Walk is to celebrate the River's Edge Trail.

If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1,500 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities.

ROLLER DERBY

Electric City Roller Derby, Great Falls' coed roller derby team, will be hosting a Lore, a coed team from Spokane, at ExpoPark on August 23rd. The bout starts at 6:00pm. Tickets are $15 per person and children under 10 are free. ECRD has partnered with Montana School of Deaf and Blind and will donate funds earned during the bout to the school to help pay for a trip for the senior class of 2025. For more information call 406-498-3153.

TNT POKER RUN

This is a fundraiser for the Great Falls Tenacious Dames, an all women's motorcycle riding club and the Grace Haven Women's Veteran's center. The fun starts on August 23 at 9:30 am. We share this event with Tuffy's Motor Inn at 48 Sun Prairie Road, Great Falls, MT and that is where we meet. There will be a poker run, 50/50, and raffles during the day. Food trucks and Willie's Distillery will be there for additional nourishment. In the evening the Melissa Dascoulias Band will be playing for your entertainment! Please come and join us and support the only Women's Veteran's home in Montana! For more information call 406-868-4043.

