Coming Up: Movie In The Park (June 7)

Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Gibson Park.

The family-friendly movie is "Migration," an animated adventure-comedy: "The story follows a family of mallards who try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime and attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, to Jamaica."

Free face painting from 7pm until 9pm by Magpie & the Honeybees Face Painting.







There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack.

The movie is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 p.m. (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.



MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Come enjoy the Summer Solstice Arts & Crafts Show at Montana ExpoPark from 10am until 5pm. Artesian Craftsman from all over Montana will attend this free event. Live entertainment all day along with raffles to support the artist's. For more information, call Kym Stevens at 406-750-5566.

SATURDAY JUNE 8: The Great Falls Public Library will host a “Summer Library Bash” from 3pm until 6pm. There will be food trucks, activities, live music from Clint Reimann, and more. Keynote speaker and best-selling author Jame Ford will give a presentation about the benefits of community libraries. The event is free and open to all in Library Park (directly behind the library at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, click here, or call the library at 406-453-0349.

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Black Eagle Park will host a Community Yard Sale from 8am until 2pm. Lots of items brought together in one location to help raise funds to replace the climbing structure. All proceeds will help care for the park. It is located at 220 20th Street NE. For more information, call Ruth Fischer at 406-231-1501.

