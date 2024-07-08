Coming up: the annual Buffalo Kite Festival

GREAT FALLS — First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host its annual Buffalo Kite Festival on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, from 10am until 4pm on both days.

Join First Peoples Buffalo Jump and SkyWindWorld, Inc. founder Terry Zee Lee for our free Annual Buffalo Kite Festival. Zee Lee has worked with Native American artists from around the United States to develop unique buffalo-themed kites. Learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites.

This year we will also feature Traditional Native Game stations at the park. Your family can learn about native games at one of the game stations and play games traditionally played on the plains.

Games such as Run & Scream, Kickball, Make the Stick Jump, Ring the Stick, Plum Stone, Rock in Fist, and others will be available to learn and play.



This family-friendly event is fun for visitors of all ages. Create your own kite and watch as it takes flight over the buffalo jump. Kite kits will be available to purchase on the days of the festival.

Nana’s Vintage Indian Taco truck will be on site with food available for purchase.

For more information, call 406-866-2217. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.