Coming up: Winter Trails Day 2024

GREAT FALLS — The annual Winter Trails Day at Silver Crest Trails near Neihart will be on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Guided hikes, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing will be available.

The event is a partnership between Get Fit Great Falls and the U.S. Forest Service and is sponsored by Scheels.

For more information, click here.



TRENDING :

The Silver Crest Trails are located in the Little Belt Mountains of Central Montana, just off Highway 89, approximately 6.5 miles south of Neihart on the west side of the highway, and about 2 miles north of Showdown Montana Ski Area.

The turn-off to the parking lot is marked by a sign indicating “USFS Winter Recreation Area”. Turn there, then follow the nordic ski signs to the parking lot. The parking lot is equipped with a latrine.