Community Events Calendar (February 12)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14: Come to the Toole County Medical Auxiliary Valentine Bake Sale from 10am until 3pm at Shelby Floral on Main Street and Logan Health Shelby Gift Shop. For more information, contact Judy at jrichmanrn@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17: Come celebrate Winter RiverFest from 5pm to 11pm at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). The fundraiser is being organized by the Sun River Watershed Group and aims to support the Missouri River and Sun River. There will be a live auction, raffles, music by 50 Watt Sun and more! Tickets are $50 available at The Newberry. For more information, call Tracy at 406-214-2868 or click here.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20: The Mansfield Theatre in Great Falls will host “Divas 3” - three lady singers from New York presenting songs from Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and more. Event is from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. TIckets are $35 for adults, $15 for students, and available at the box office or online. For more information, call 406-455-8514.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21: Great Falls College-MSU will host a presentation of “Great American Eclipse 2024” from 7pm until 8:30pm at 2100 16th Avenue South. MSU professor Dr. Angela Des Jardins will discuss the total solar eclipse that will cross the U.S. from Texas through Maine on April 8, 2024. She will preview events planned for April, including the NASA Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project, which she leads. Tickets are $10 at the door, at Leslie's Hallmark, and Kaufman's Menswear, or you can call 406-899-0277 for more information, or click here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2: Daughter of the Nile will host Kaleidoscope of Fashion at the Heritage Inn (1700 Fox Farm Road) from 11am until 2:30pm. The annual luncheon and style show raises money for the Shriners Children's Hospital in Spokane. Deadline to purchase $30 per person tickets is February 24. We will introduce 2-year old Parker Shirley from Great Falls who had corrective surgery at the hospital. There will be a raffle, 50/50 drawing, and silent auction. For more information, call Diane at 406-54-3786.

MARCH 2: Malmstrom Spouses Club will host its annual auction from 5pm until 9pm at the Columbus Center chapel (1601 Second Avenue North) in Great Falls. All proceeds go toward scholarships for family members of of active duty and retirees. For more information, email malmstromspousesclub@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9: The Moose Lodge at 401 21st Street North in Black Eagle will host a Flea Market from 9am until 3pm. Everyone welcome - vendors - buyers. Tables for rent. For more information, call Sue at 406-403-2133.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13: Great Falls College-MSU will host a presentation of “Rural Education” from 7pm until 8:30pm at 2100 16th Avenue South. MSU Professor Dr. Jayne Downey will discuss ways in which rural educators are drawing upon the strengths and assets of their communities to build important knowledge and connections for students. In addition to teaching, Downey is director of the Center for Research on Rural Education at MSU. Tickets are $10 at the door, at Leslie's Hallmark, and Kaufman's Menswear, or you can call 406-899-0277 for more information, or click here.

MARCH 16: Come to the Sun River Spring Market at 26 Ramble Inn Road in Sun River from 9am until 3pm. This is fundraiser for the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. We will have a variety of craft, antique, vintage and home based businesses. The Easter Bunny will join us for pictures from 11-12, so bring the kids. We will have soup and chili for sale along with a raffle basket as well! For more information, call Laura at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23: Come to the Valley Vendor Fair at 301 Largest Street in Sun River from 10am until 3pm. It will feature a variety of vendors and products with cinnamon rolls and a soup lunch for sale. For more information, call Karen at 406-590-1074.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: The town of Cascade will host a Spring Craft Fair from 9am until 3pm at 13 South Front Street (Wedsworth Hall). Free admission. Vendors with miscellaneous items; lunch available for purchase. Fun day for shopping! For more information, call Charlene at 406-231-1700.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Join the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home for its third annual Cowboy Cabaret fundraising event. It will feature a concert by The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and much more as we fundraise to help children in our community. The event kicks off at 6pm at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue). For more information, click here or call 406-727-4843. To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: The town of Augusta will host South Fork Roundup Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering from 1pm until 8 pm at the Roundup Barn (2802 Highway 21). Brought to you by The Augusta Area Historical Society, featuring Randy Rieman and Brigid & Johnny Reedy. No host bar and wine bar; dinner. For more information contact Deb at 406-403-9608 or Kerry at 406-788-3784, or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.



JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

