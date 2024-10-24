Community Events Calendar (October 24, 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

THROUGH OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale. Event will be from 9am-5pm except Thursday which is 9am-7pm. The second week all items are half price and the last Saturday is the sack sale. The sale has books in all categories including childrens and Montana and also puzzles, games, CDs, DVSs and audio books. Everything has been donated by our generous community and funds raised are used to support scholarships and all local libraries. For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 23: Great Falls Public Schools will host a Job Fair; openings include substitute teachers, custodians, crossing guards, food service staff, paraprofessionals, and more. The job fair will be from 3pm until 5pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). There will be on-the-spot interviews, and having the application already filled out will help expedite the process. If you're interested, you can fill out an application prior to the event; applications can be found on the GFPS website.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25: Studio 706 Artists Guild will host a Fall Festival Art & Craft Sale from 10am to 7pm in Great Falls. There will be art and crafts for sale at the historic Ursuline Center on the second floor of the Ursuline Centre at 2300 Central Avenue. For more information, call Steve Tilleraas at 406-590-0092.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The annual Spay-ghetti fundraiser for the Humane Society of Cascade will be from 5pm to 7:30pm at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle. Help us fix MORE pets and save lives. Enjoy delicious pasta with meat and veggie sauces, salad, garlic bread and homemade desserts! Dinner and dessert, just $18 adults, $12 kids under 10! It’s so fun with raffles, 50-50, awesome silent auction and dessert auction! Since 2006, the low-income spay/neuter clinics have fixed more than 12,000 cats and dogs. Also available is curb-side take-out. To pre-order, call or text 406.452.SPAY (452-7729) through Friday October 25, then pick up at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, October 26. Spay-ghetti take-out is just $18 and includes salad and homemade dessert. For more information, call Leah Noel at 406-564-5612, or the Humane Society at 406-231-4722.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Mansfield Center will host a “Ghouls and Goblins Craft Show” from 9am to 3pm. Great Falls Farmers Market is sponsoring the annual event at the Great Falls Civic Center. No admission fees. Costume contest for children. Vendors will have candy for trick-or-treaters. For more information, call 406-761-3881.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library will host its annual Halloween Costume Contest/Party. Event is from 10am to 11:30am, and is for kids/teens ages 3 to 14 and their caregivers. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Please leave store-bought costumes at home! To keep the contest fair to all, only costumes you make yourself using Library-provided supplies will be included in the contest. Winners will be chosen at 11am and will win a free gift card from Walmart to add finishing touches to their costume! Must be present to win. Other activities will include: making spooky snow-globes, musical chairs, and coloring. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406.453.034.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Get your FREE tickets to the Great Falls Symphony's Halloween Family Matinee at the Mansfield Theater. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. Program starts at 11am. Tickets will not be mailed to you - please select Print at Home when completing your ticket order. Click here to get tickets.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Falls Family Fun will host a Monster Bash Halloween Party from noon to 6pm at 207 Smelter Avenue NE. Come in your best monster costume for a chance to win a Gift Card! Slime Creation Station for all our crafty monsters! Don’t miss out on all the frightful fun! Bring your friends and family and join the Halloween festivities. For more information, call Keely Tingler at 406-315-1719, or click here.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Great Falls Elks Lodge will host Brews & Spirits Fall Fest IX at 500 First Avenue South starting at 5pm. $35 advanced tickets ($5 discount for current Lodge members/military members with valid ID); $40 at the door. Ages 21+. Unlimited tasting of Montana breweries and distilleries. Food 5:30 - 7:30; Silent Auction; 50/50; music by Perfect Sound. For more information, call Denise Riggin at 406-454-1305 or click here.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30: There will be a Trunk Or Treat at Child & Family Services (2300 12th Avenue South) in Great Falls starting at 3:30pm. Judge your favorite decorated vehicle, decorate a Halloween candy bag, candy, games, prizes and serving apple cider and hot chocolate. Also providing information for foster care. For more information call Kayla Bokma at 406-268-3754.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Brush Crazy (315 Central Avenue) will host Paint Yourself as a Zombie from 5pm to 8pm. To register, visit brushcrazy.com. Then send in a photo you want to paint as a zombie @ studio1@brushcrazy.com at least 24 hrs in advance so it will be sketched into a zombie for you. For more information, call 406-315-4260.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Greater Good Health in Great Falls (405 Third Street NW) will host Halloween Bingo for Seniors from 2pm to 4pm. Come play bingo with us for FREE! We'll have fun prizes, snacks, and plenty of laughs. Feeling festive? Join in our costume contest—dress up if you want and add to the fun! For more information, call Amee Ellsworth at 406-207-4845.

NOVEMBER

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Annie’s Tap House (112 Central Avenue) will host a fundraiser for the Montana Youth Diabetes Alliance from 6pm to 9pm. This is a fundraiser to support services to the "Type One Diabetes" youth across Montana. We not only hold the only Type 1 Diabetes Youth Camp but we can help with insulin, pump supplies, medical bills, and so much more. There will be door prizes, music, and more - fun for the entire family! For more information, call Lisa at 406.437.4375 or Bruce at 406.750.7365, or click here.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) will host a Youth Craft Show from 10am to 2:30pm. With free admission, you'll have the chance to browse a wide variety of handmade crafts, artwork, baked goods and more, all created by talented local youth. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and support the next generation of artists, bakers and entrepreneurs in our community. You won’t want to miss it! For more information call Beth Price Morrison at 406-952-0468 or click here.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Come enjoy the Valley Vendor Fair from 10am to 3pm at the Sun River School Gym on Largent Street. Vendors selling a variety of products. Lunch will be available for all. Start your holiday shopping with unique items. For more information, call Karen Sauke at 406-590-1074.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Meadow Lark Country Club will host Holidaze Fashion Show. It’s a program to raise funds for vo-tech scholarships for students graduating in 2025. These new scholarships will benefit students from 12 high schools in Cascade County. The show will start at 11:30 with no-host champagne and entertainment, a luncheon at Noon followed by a Style Show at 12:30 with fashions from Kitson's in Cascade, Blue Rose, Grae + Co, Daydream Boutique, and Inge's Fashions. There will be a special raffle for an heirloom quilt, 50/50 drawing and wonderful door prizes. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the participating stores or by calling 406-727-7633.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 3: The Senior Center in the town of Rudyard (15 First Avenue SW) will host a Hi-Line Community Center Chili Cook Off from 3pm to 7pm. Free-will donation, 4 kinds of chili and caramel rolls. Silent Auction: Items to be bid on throughout the event, bidding will cease at 6:45. Highlights include an over the stove microwave oven, new HP all in one printer/fax, collectible porcelain dolls, seasonal decorations, plush toys, Monte Dolack prints, handmade quilt, Harley Davidson Barbies, intaglio glass vases, and much more. Raffle: Winners will be drawn in December: 1/4 beef, cut, wrapped, and frozen; 1/2 pig, cut, wrapped, and frozen; 17 HMR rifle; Fierce Mayhem 12 gauge 3.15 shotgun; Glock 9mm pistol. For more information, call Willa Rae Langel at 406-355-4947.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: A fundraiser to benefit the Miller family as they navigate the diagnosis of a brain tumor in their youngest, little Ms. Jewel Miller. Event runs from 5pm to 8pm at the Highwood Community Hall. There will be music by The Lucky Valentines, food and fun, as well as a live and silent auction. Dinner served at 5-6. Auction from 6-7 with live music to follow. For more information, call Jenna Baum at 406-733-6062.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: There will be free Developmental Health Screenings for Children (birth - age 5) at the Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) in Great Falls. Event is from 9am to 1pm. Developmental Screeners, Hearing Checks, Dental Health Checks, Vision Checks, and more. Sponsored by Benchmark Human Services, Great Falls Public Schools, Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, Alluvion Dental, Lions Club. To reserve a spot, call 406-268-6400; walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call Barb Walden at 406-403-0087.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9: Come enjoy the Holly Jolly Floral Jaunt from 10am to 3pm at three Great Falls floral shops: Electric City Conservatory, My Viola, and Herman's Flowers. Come out and get our Christmas preview from all three shops. They will have holiday items on display for preview and purchase, giveaways, cocoa - and Santa will be at Electric City Conservatory from 11am to 2pm. For more information, call Meghan Kelly at 406-453-1621. Electric City Conservatory is at 1413 Fifth Avenue North; My Viola is at 716 Central Avenue; Herman’s Flowers is at 1426 14th Street SW.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14: Opportunities Inc. will host an Energy Awareness Expo from 4pm to 6pm. Join us to learn how to save on utility bills and access essential winter resources. We will have interactive activities, giveaways, warm chili & desserts, and caring staff for you to visit with about any needs you may have. LIEAP staff will be available for those with questions or have paperwork ready to submit. The event will be at 905 First Avenue North in Great Falls. For more information, call Melissa Giard at 406-761-0310.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15: Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) will host a Veteran's Breakfast from 7am to 9am. The breakfast is free for all veterans, military, and their families. Donations welcomed. It is sponsored by Veterans Mentoring Veterans, Great Falls. For more information, call Michelle Koppany at 406-868-7388, or click here.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16: Come one come all, to the Country Christmas Craft Sale in Lewistown at the Trade Center building at the Fergus County Fairgrounds. We have 60+ booths of homemade, handcrafted, and upcycled items from vendors from all across Montana! Booths will include things such as: baked goods, jams, pies, knitted and crocheted items, woodwork, leatherwork, jewelry of all kinds, candles, soaps, wild rags, car freshies, toys, home decor, Christmas decor, and so much more! No entrance fee. For more information, click here.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 18: Indian Family Health Clinic (1220 Central Avenue) will host a workshop for people to learn about Alzheimer's disease. Optional memory screenings conducted by trained staff from Weissman-Hood Institute for Biomedical Research. To RSVP, call Elizabeth Chargois at 406-268-1510. A memory screening is a simple and safe "healthy brain checkup" that tests memory and other thinking skills. Each memory screening takes approximately 10 minutes and while the result is not a diagnosis, it can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. For more information, call Rebecca Brown at 406-454-6045.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21: Great Falls Salvation Army will host a "Give Thanks" Kettle Kickoff Luncheon from 11:30am to 1pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. The auction will include a silent auction, dessert dash, and information on the critical services The Salvation Army provides to neighbors in need in Great Falls. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Jody Rempel at 406-899-4640, or click here.