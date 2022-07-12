Downtown Night Market returns to Great Falls on Friday

GREAT FALLS — Another Downtown Night Market will be held in Great Falls on Friday, July 15th.

The event will be along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue, and feature craft vendors, art demonstrations, food vendors, live music by Clint Reimann, and more.

The Downtown Night Market started in 2018. Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association said, "The Downtown Night Market we started just as a way to get the community downtown, a promotional event that also lets vendors come down and kind of get ready for Farmers Market the next day."

She added, "We typically do it on a Friday night so that they can come to town early if they're from out of town and then turn around and do the Farmers Market in the morning. It's a great opportunity for folks to bring their families and stroll around downtown."

The Downtown Night Market will run from 5pm-9pm on Friday, July 15th. For more information, click here or contact Pierce at kellie@downtowngreatfalls.net.



