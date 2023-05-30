Events Calendar (June 2-4)

JUNE 2: Enjoy an evening of fun at Brush Crazy "Paintin' for Pasta" (315 Central Avenue) from 6pm until 9pm. 50% of the events proceeds will go to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. You can also help fill the barrel with canned pasta like SpaghettiOs's. Register today-seating is limit. For more information, call Sandra at 406-452-9029.

JUNE 2-4: Fort Benton will host its Spring Classic Fishing Derby on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 2, 3 and 4). Friday at 5 pm: Mandatory Meeting on the Levee. Registration begins: Friday at 3 pm. Saturday weigh ins: before 5 pm. Sunday (FINAL) weigh ins: 1 pm. Whoever is last in line at 1 pm is the very last weigh in! Fishing Buddies - this program is tailored to children who need the basics to start fishing. Also there are adults to teach children, if needed. We have 10 set ups! (If you were a recipient last year, please leave room for new kiddos this year!) For more information, call 406-799-6358.

JUNE 3: The Dandelion Foundation will host its annual Color Fun Run at West Bank Park starting at 11am. Enjoy a walk or run on the Rivers Edge Trail while we dust you with color! Strollers, children, and families are welcome! All ages welcome! 6 Free shirt and color packet for all registrants! Race proceeds support the work of The Dandelion Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending child abuse and family violence. To register or for more information, click here.

JUNE 3: The communities of Power and Dutton will host “All Town Yard Sales” from 8am until 2pm. For more information, call Alex at 406-750-7186.

JUNE 3: Central Montana's annual fishing day for youngsters will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Wadsworth Pond on the west side of Great Falls. As in past years, the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will give away a free rod and reel outfit or a tackle box to youngsters who complete a series of educational stations, plus bait. There will also be hot dogs, soda, and water available to all. Prizes for the top 3 biggest fish. No fishing license is required that day at Wadsworth. There is no age limit but the activities are geared to youngsters just learning how to fish. To reach Wadsworth Pond head west on Central Avenue over I-15, turn north on 34th Street NW, then turn west on Wilkinson Lane and follow to the park. For more information call Robbi at 406-590-6565 or Brenda at 406-868-2676.

JUNE 3: The Ackley Lake 2023 Summer Celebration will feature a Tiger Muskie and Trout Fishing Derby at Ackley Lake State Park near Hobson. June 3rd 8am-6pm and June 4th 8am-4pm. Cash awards, 50/50 drawing and raffle ticket drawing. Adults $20, children under 12 free. For more information, click here or call 406-423-5645.

JUNE 4: Great Falls Park & Recreation will host "Anime In The Park." The free event will feature a showing of the classic movie "Howl's Moving Castle," live music by Midnight Fistfight and Faith Taylor, and prize giveaways. It will begin at 6pm at Gibson Park - music starts at 6pm, movie starts at 8:30pm.

