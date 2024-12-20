Great Falls will ring in 2025 with its own 'Times Square' ball drop

GREAT FALLS — When most people think of a New Year's Eve ball drop, Times Square in New York City comes to mind. But this year, Great Falls will host its very own version of the iconic celebration downtown at the Times Square building.

A Community Tradition Returns

For the past few years, Great Falls has seen sporadic ball drop events, but last year, the tradition took a pause. Now, thanks to the hard work of community members, the celebration is back and promises to be bigger than ever.

Coming up: New Year's Eve party and ball drop in Great Falls

Denis Stringer, foreman of Tree Amigos, recounted how the idea came together:

“I called a good friend of mine, Josh, and said, ‘Hey, you don’t have to do this this year, but we really need to get a ball fabricated.’ He goes, ‘No, I can get it done.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, just come over and talk to him and see what we want to get.’”

A Night to Remember

The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees. The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will include live music, food vendors, and the main attraction—the ball drop at midnight.

“We’re going to put on a ball drop,” said Stringer. “It’s been done in the past. Was not done last year, but done the previous two years before that. This year, we’re kind of changing things up, having a different ball built. We’ll drop it in the street from the crane as we’ve done in the past. Downstairs, we’ll have some live bands going on, vendors throughout the building, and Bourbon Chicken serving food upstairs. It should be a pretty good, packed event.”

Attendees can enjoy the live music and food while mingling inside the Times Square building, and then head outside to watch the ball drop from a crane into the street.

Building Momentum for Downtown

The event is not just about ringing in the New Year; it’s also part of a broader effort to revitalize downtown Great Falls.

“Come and join us,” encouraged Stringer. “We’ve added eight new shops here since we’ve started, and we’re going to keep at it. I think we have five more spots to fill. People can flow through the building, listen to the bands, go upstairs for food, and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Be Part of the Fun

With the ball drop returning and live entertainment planned, this year’s celebration is shaping up to be one of the largest New Year’s Eve events in Great Falls. Don’t miss the opportunity to take part in this growing tradition, capture photos with the ball, and welcome 2025 in style.

Mark your calendar for December 31st at 6 p.m. and head downtown to the Times Square building for a night filled with fun, community spirit, and New Year’s cheer. The Great Falls Times Square Building is located at 525 Central Avenue.

For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.