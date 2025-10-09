Here is a list of Halloween-themed events coming up in Great Falls over the next several weeks; click here for a list of other events.

Trail Of Terror: The annual fright-fest runs every Friday and Saturday night through November 1st. Gates open at 7pm. Adults: $20; Students: $15; Group of 5: $60. Turn on 47th Street and 10th Avenue South toward 13th Avenue South and follow the signs. Park on the street and walk to the ticket booth and prepare to be scared!

Scream At Centene: It's that time of year for all the frights and spooks of Halloween. If you’re interested in getting scared this October, make your way to the annual Centene Stadium haunted house, the Scream at Centene. The annual event transforms Centene Stadium at 1015 25th Street North in Great Falls into a nightmare-inducing haunted house. October 17-18; 24-25; 30-31, from 7pm to 11pm. Admission is $10; get $1 off with a canned-food donation.

The Great Pumpkin Patch: Anaconda Hills Golf Course, 2400 Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle. Join us at Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Black Eagle on Sunday, October 12th for our annual patch event. This year the days festivities will include pumpkins, carving, inflatable obstacle course for the kids, and a touch a truck event with city vehicles! For more information, call 406-761-8459

Halloween Carnival: Great Falls Recreation Center, 801 Second Avenue North in Great Falls. Join us for our annual Family Friendly Halloween Carnival. Games, art, costume contest & prizes. Concessions available for purchase! $5 entry per person.

Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat: CMR High School Drama Department students will be collecting donations for the CMR Food Pantry on Saturday, October 25 between 10 am and 4 pm at the Westside Albertsons and at Smith's grocery store. They will pass out lists of suggested donation items to customers entering the stores, and collect the donated items as customers leave. For more information, call 406-268-6117.

Lick Or Treat: Join us if you dare for our third annual Lick or Treat event on October 25th at Voyagers stadium from 3pm to 5pm. Team work makes the scream work, and our friends at the Great Falls Voyagers are graciously allowing us to host in their parking lot this year! We have FREE spooky surprise bags for your pets and kids at this dog friendly trunk-or-treat event. Our Five Beans Machines will be waiting for your furry friends in the parking lot with our trunks open! Keep your adorable furry monsters contained by carrier or leash. We have plenty of goody bags for you to take home for pets who are afraid to come to the event. For more information, call Five Beans Pet Care at 608-387-6946.

Trunk Or Treat Event: Saturday, October 25, from 3pm to 5pm at Falls Family Fun Center (207 Smelter Avenue NE in Great Falls). A fun and safe environment for kids to collect candy from decorated car trunks. Costume Contest: Show off your best costume! A photo booth will be available for contest entries. Join us for an afternoon of family-friendly Halloween fun!

Fright Fest: Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark on October 25 from 6pm to 9pm. Free candy and games - costume contests for boys, girls, couples, and families. Sponsored by The Sober Life. For more information, contact Rosie at rkuska@allianceforyouth.org .

Fabulous Fright Night: Saturday, October 25 at 7 PM at the Times Square Event Space. All Ages! $5 door entry. Live Band: Castle Reefers. Costume Contest-Scariest, Couple/Group, Creative, and Kids (Prizes!). Trick R Treat Basket Raffle. Carnival Games. (Prizes!). Organized by the Great Falls LGBTQ Center. For more information, call 406-201-7734.

Crafts For Kids: At the Crafter's Lounge, 724 Sixth Ave NW in Great Falls, on October 26 from 11am to 5pm. Bring the kids to make a few Halloween crafts. The cost is $5 for 2 crafts. For more information, call 406-899-0255.

Trunk Or Treat: Kiwanis Club will host an amazing Trunk-or-Treat on October 26 from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your family to this FREE event and score some candy and enter the costume contest ! Come join us for some cocoa, cider and some great music provided by DJ Sarge! The costume contest will start at 3pm and you must be present to win. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd will all receive prizes! Lions Park at 2701 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Halloween Spooktacular: October 27 from 1pm to 4pm at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls) will host a “Halloween Spooktacular.” Bring the whole family and enjoy sweet treats, holiday crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a costume contest at 2 p.m. For more information, call 406-452-5661.

Grim Tales Walking Tour: Take a walk on the grim side and hear true, terrible, and chilling tales from Great Falls’ past. October 28 at the History Museum (422 Second Street South). Ashleigh McCann will guide you through the actual locations of the most haunting stories downtown Great Falls has to offer. Both popular and less-known local lore, including the unknown backstories of incidents you may have already heard, will be shared. This tour will be after dark and will discuss death, murder, suicide, and prostitution. Members: $8, Non-members: $10 Call 406-452-3462 or visit the museum to register. Paid registration is required for this tour by 5:00pm, October 28.

Halloween Fair: Free - open to the public and families are encouraged! October 29 from 6pm to 8pm at Chowen Springs Park (801 17th Street South) in Great Falls. All ages welcome, come play some games, win prizes and treats. Come meet some of Argo's biggest athletes and enjoy some fun. Costumes are encouraged but not required! Children who are six years of age or younger need to be accompanied by an adult. This is a great opportunity to meet some new people in the community! Hope to see you there. For more information, call 406-453-4311.

Downtown Trick Or Treating: Join us in Downtown Great Falls on Friday, October 31st from 3:00pm to 5:00pm to celebrate Halloween with our annual Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat! Look for the flyer in participating business windows along Central Avenue, 1st Avenue N and 1st Avenue S. Be sure to add the Great Falls Public Library, the Great Falls Chamber, and the Times Square building to your list of stops!

Parade Of The Dead: This fall, the veil between the living and the departed grows thin on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join us downtown on November 1 from 5pm to 6pm for El Desfile de los Muertos, brought to you by Jesse's Montanasada and Midnight Fistfight, a hauntingly beautiful parade that honors tradition while transforming Great Falls into a city of spirits for one unforgettable night. The procession will wind through the heart of downtown with flickering candles, skeletal figures, painted faces, and shadowy silhouettes, calling back ancestors and stories long past. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and other frights along the parade route. Click here for more information.

