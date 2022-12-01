Help trim the Christmas tree at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

NEAR ULM — First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm is a place where history and culture intertwine. The park is covered with snow right now, but is still seeing plenty of guests. For the holiday season, they're also inviting families to come help them get into the Christmas spirit. They're about to put up a Christmas tree for the season, but need some help decorating it.

"We are excited to be doing our Trim The Tree event," said recreation manager Clark Carlson-Thompson. "That'll be on Saturday afternoon where we're going to be making some different crafts, different ornaments. We got our Christmas tree. We love to have the kids decorate it. We've been doing that the last few years. So we really like to get in the spirit of things and just get folks out and about to start kind of thinking about the holiday season. We'll also have a sale in our gift shop. We're looking forward to it."

There's also a lot more to do than help decorate the tree. The state park sees thousands of guests each year. With easy access to wildlife, beautiful scenery, and plenty of history lessons, there's a lot to learn and see at the state park.

"I think it's the connection to the past. I think it's the very tangible connection folks get when they come out here," Carlson-Thompson said. "They can really feel that sense of history. That sense of this has been a place of gathering for hundreds, if not thousands of years for people from multiple different cultures coming together to accomplish some great things."

The tree-trimming will be on Saturday, December 3 from 1 pm until 3 pm. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies in the visitor center while making your own paper ornaments, decorating the tree, and sharing some holiday cheer. Santa will be visiting the park from 2 pm to 3 pm to hand out little gifts and Ranger Mert will share holiday songs.

For more information contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park ranger at 406-866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

