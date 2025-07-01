Independence Day festivities set for Great Falls

The City of Great Falls is gearing up for the annual Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 4, 2025. Featured events include a parade, live music, and fireworks.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of First Avenue South and Eighth Street, proceed one block north to Central Avenue, and then west along Central to the Civic Center.

The "4th of July Hootenanny" will begin at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street. It will feature music, dancing, and food trucks. The headline performer for this free event is Easton Corbin.

The city fireworks show, which originates from West Bank Park, usually begins between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

In the City of Great Falls, the selling and discharging of fireworks can only occur from July 2nd through 4th, from 8 am to midnight.

Fireworks should only be discharged on private property. Fireworks shall not be set off on all publicly owned property, such as parks, streets, cul-de-sacs, public sidewalks, or public rights-of-way, or any publicly owned parking lot/parking space or alley.

Children 9 and younger partaking in the firework festivities must have a supervising adult within 10 feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

Mike McIntosh, Great Falls Fire Rescue’s Assistant Chief of Prevention, said in the news release: “GFFR wants to ensure that all are able to enjoy the 4th of July holiday. Please make sure that fireworks are used safely and responsibly. Have a bucket of water handy so that you can soak your fireworks before throwing them in the trash to prevent a trash fire, and make sure kids have adult supervision when lighting fireworks. Lastly, we have seen numerous fireworks-related injuries the past couple of years. Remember not to hold fireworks/firecrackers in your hands and do not shoot bottle rockets or roman candles at other people or animals!”

The agency also noted that not everyone likes fireworks - including some military veterans and people with PTSD, and also dogs and other pets. They ask people to be a good neighbor and try to be sensitive to others when choosing to discharge them.

Keep pets indoors to reduce stress and to prevent them from running away.

Be mindful of neighbors and the established timelines for setting off fireworks.

Independence Day celebrations: keep safety in mind

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, thousands of people are injured each year by consumer fireworks, often leading to burns, hand and eye injuries, or worse.

Safety guidance:

Read Directions – Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging.

Discharge Outdoors – Always use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

Keep Fireworks away from Others - Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse.

One at a Time - Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly.

Have Water Handy! – Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire.

Adult Supervision - A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Clean it Up - Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!).

Prevent Injury – Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal.

Sparklers - Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.

It Didn’t Light - If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it.

Buying Fireworks – Purchase fireworks only from reliable outlets. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper or packaging. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

