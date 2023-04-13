Out & About (April 13, 2023)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

APRIL: Act Normal Theatre presents a 1920s murder-mystery dinner show, The Play That Goes Wrong, every Friday and Saturday in April. Enjoy a catered dinner and hilarious show for $55 (gratuity included). Performances are at the Times Square Event Center (525 Central Avenue). For more information or to buy tickets, click here or call 406-781-9839.

APRIL 14: Opening day for the Great Falls Public Schools annual art exhibition at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (1400 First Avenue North). Visit the museum and celebrate the artwork made by creative students participating in art education through Great Falls Public Schools. A reception will be held for all participating students on opening day from 4:30 - 6:30pm. The exhibit will be on display through May 17. For more information call Nicole at 406.727.8255.

GFPS student art exhibit

APRIL 14-15: The Great Falls Shrine Circus returns! It will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark. This is a two day event: Friday April 14, with two performances 4pm and 7:30pm; and Saturday April 15, with three performances, 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Hosted by the Great Falls Shrine Bagpipe Band and the Jordan World Circus. For more information call 406-868-9649, or visit the Facebook page.

Great Falls Shrine Circus

APRIL 18: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at the Belt Performing Arts Center in Belt (58 Castner Street). Click here for more information.

APRIL 19-20: The Great Falls Parent Participation Pre-School will host an open house 12:30pm until 6pm. For more information, call 406-781-6712, or click here to visit the website.

APRIL 22: The first annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Great Falls - the SOC HOP stands for Serving Our Community & Honoring Our Promise. Join us at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday, April 22nd at 5:30. Socialize until 6:30, then enjoy burgers, dogs and fries provided by Brian's Top Notch Cafe. This will be followed by a silent auction and dancing to your favorite 50's classics. More information available at familypromisegf.org. For more information, call 406-590-2610 or email gregg@familypromisegf.org.

SOC HOP

APRIL 22: The west-side Methodist Church at 726 Central Avenue West is hosting a Spring Salad Luncheon from 11:30am until 1pm. Salads are $10.00 per plate; a fun musical program is planned, and door prizes will be given. For more information, call Ellie at 406-761-7529.

APRIL 22: Great Falls Figure Skating Club presents “Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are $10; children under 5 are FREE. The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

Skating Through The Galaxy

APRIL 22: Free and open to the public, the Homebuyer Fair will have lenders, realtors, insurance agents, and other housing vendors present to answer any questions involving the home purchase process. The event will be from 10am until 2pm at the University of Providence. For more information, call Ashly Graham at 406-604-4501, or click here.

APRIL 28-30: Treasure State Doll’ers Doll Show & Sale held in conjunction with the Great Falls Gun and Antique Show at Montana ExpoPark, April 28 thru April 30, 2023. $10 for adults. Children under 15 accompanied with adult $1. Fee applies for entrance for all 3 days. For more information, contact jansboutique032@gmail.com.

APRIL 28: Sign up for the CommUNITY Cleanup. This marks 43 years of Great Falls and Black Eagle residents coming together to clean up the neighborhoods! NeighborWorks Great Falls, local teams, and Malmstrom Air Force Base pick up around 20 tons of rubbish EACH YEAR. You can participate by signing up as a team or by joining a pre-existing one. Know of a park, business, or yard that needs cleaning? Nominate it as a potential cleanup site. Use the QR Code on our Facebook post to sign up by clicking here.

APRIL 29: The annual Spring Fever Craft Show is coming to the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls from 10am to 4pm. Hosted by the Great Falls Original Farmers' Market, this event will feature handmade crafts from local artisans and vendors. Don't miss out on this opportunity to shop local and support small businesses in our community!

APRIL 29: There will be a PUTT-PUTT Community Fundraiser in Lincoln that will benefit volunteer fire and EMT, school activities, senior center, community hall, and veteran programs in Lincoln, Montana. For more information, call Bonnie at 406-590-2672, or click here to visit the website. Bonnie says: "Hi, my name is Bonnie Christian, I have put on this community fundraiser for 15 yrs. With the help of many excellent individuals, it has grown as an event many people in surrounding areas have become very fond of."

MAY 5-6: There will be a Native American Memorial Round Dance that is free and open to all at the Family Living Center at Montana ExpoPark. It is in honor of our loved ones that have passed. We will have a Tipi set up to use for the opening prayer ceremony, conducted by Gerry Redbear from Canada. Special guest Nakoah Heavyrunner. We will also be honoring Mother's Day as well. Dates are Friday May 5 @5-11pm and Saturday May 6 @5-11pm. This will be a Drug and Alcohol Free Event. For more information call Ashley Thibert at 406-403-6371.

MAY 6: Junior League of Great Falls will host Free Laundry Day from 11am until 3pm at Falls Laundry (614 Ninth Street South). Any person or family in need of a free load of laundry is encouraged to come and participate. Participants will receive a free load of laundry along with detergent and dryer sheets. For more information, call Alicia at 605-216-8408.

MAY 6: The Emilie Center will host a garage sale from 9am until 5pm at 1920 10th Avenue South. Enter from the alley for the sale! For more information, call 406-771-6695.

MAY 6: Friends of NRA Banquet & Auction, May 6th at Montana ExpoPark (400 3rd Street NW, Great Falls). Doors open at 5pm. Tickets limited to 500 - no tickets sold at the door. FNRA supports shooting sports in Montana which includes archery and youth programs. Click here to buy tickets online, or buy tickets at Mitchell Supply, 300 Smelter Ave NE, #3A, Great Falls. For more information, contact Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500 or pmf_allpro@hotmail.com.

Friends of NRA Banquet & Auction

MAY 16: The UM Grizzlies spring coaches tour and banquet is coming to Great Falls May 16th, 2023 from 5pm until 8pm in the Mansfield Room at Civic Center. Join us for an evening with Grizzly coaches and fellow Griz fans for a catered dinner and a chance to meet the coaches and listen to them talk about their teams. The event will include a live auction, a silent auction, a raffle, split the pot for cash, and heads/tails for cash. Sponsorship of the event is $350 and includes advertising at the event and 4 tickets. Single tickets are 20 dollars with children under 12 free. For more information, contact cappispt@hotmail.com or click here.

MAY 20: Young Parents Education Center will host a Family Fun Field Day Fundraiser from noon until 3pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). A day of fun for families to enjoy playing games together. Food trucks will be on site to satisfy your hunger and Safety Coalition will be doing car seat checks and installations. Games include: bounce house, cake walk, face painting, 3 legged race, potato sack race, obstacle course, bean bag toss, photo booth, bowling, kiddie corner, and so much more. For more information, call 406-268-6638 or email deidra_haffner@gfps.k12.mt.us.

MAY 27: Come have Breakfast With The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team! Saturday, May 27th, we will be serving up breakfast at The Heisey Community Center (313 7th Street North) from 8am until 11am. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs along with orange juice and coffee. The entry fee will be $7. Come enjoy breakfast with the team and chat with your favorite players! We hope to see you all there! Call Russ at 406-453-1211 with any questions, or send an email to heiseycc@gmail.com.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

