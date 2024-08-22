Out & About (August 23-24)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

FRIDAY AUGUST 23: The annual Luminaria Walk in Great Falls will be 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the River's Edge Trail. There will be more than 1,000 luminaria lining parts of the River's Edge Trail. There will also be food and craft vendors and musicians to enjoy throughout the walk. The walk will be from West Bank Park along the Central Avenue West Bridge and then north to the 10th Street Bridge. If you are interested in being a part of this event by decorating luminaria bags or playing music, or if you are a service group or food truck operator that would like to have a space, click here.

FRIDAY AUGUST 23: Eagle Falls Golf Club will host the Red Dawg Classic starting at 9am. The Red Dawg Classic is a four-person scramble golf tournament that is a fundraiser for the Red Dawg Association - the booster club in support of the 12th Missile Squadron at Malmstrom AFB. $75 per person or $300 per team. For more information, click here, or call Nora Dachota at 630-632-6672.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24- SUNDAY AUGUST 25: Join us for the Little Shell Tribe Powwow that runs from noon until 10pm. The focus is on “Veterans and Elders” and it will be at the New Arbor @ 3300 Sixth Street NW in Great Falls. This two-day cultural event is free and open to all. Grand Entry each day at noon. Come and enjoy the sights and sounds of a fun-filled weekend of dancing, drumming, food trucks, raffles, and more. For more information, call Alisa at 406-868-7980, or click here.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy Roller Derby at the Four Seasons Arena (Montana ExpoPark) from 5:30pm to 9pm. Get ready for a thrilling and action-packed evening as Electric City's only roller derby team gears up for their very first bout! This is a can’t-miss event for the entire family, promising non-stop excitement and entertainment. Cost is $15; children 10 and under are free. Click here for tickets. For more information, click here to visit the website.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy a free showing of family-friendly film "Over The Hedge" at Giant Springs State Park beginning at 8:45 pm. Giant Springs said on Facebook: "If you missed the first showing (August 3), or if you were here and were disappointed, we would love to have you back!" For more information call the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212, or click here.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come join the TNT Poker Run from 9:30am to 5pm. The event raises money for Grace Haven Home. It starts at Tuffy’s Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). Kickstands up at 10:30am. Best & Worst hands $20/x-tra $5. For more information, call Danni Altenburg at 406-781-4738 or click here.



SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy the Beltstock Concert at the Belt Rodeo Grounds from 5pm until 11pm. BACK TO THE 80s ROCK - groove to heart-pumping classics from Prince, Guns N' Roses, Joan Jett, Madonna, Cheap Trick, Journey and more as sensational vocalist Stephanie Hodgson takes the stage! Tease up those locks, break out the neon, and get amped to party like it's 1989! SPECIAL GUEST: ROB QUIST AND GREAT NORTHERN featuring HALLADAY QUIST - get ready to experience the legendary talents of Montana's premier singer-songwriters and performers, Rob and Halladay Quist! They're taking the stage to electrify you with iconic tunes from the Mission Mountain Wood Band, The Montana Band, Rob Quist with Great Northern, and Halladay's very own sizzling solo repertoire. ALSO APPEARING: UP IN THE AIR BAND - get ready to rock as Great Falls' own classic rock band kicks off the show with a high-energy set! Tickets are $30 at the gate or in advance at the Belt Performing Arts Center (website). Kids 12 and under no charge with an adult entry. No coolers - Food and Beverage vendors on site all day: Jammers BBQ! VFW Burgers and Brats! Bring a lawn chair or use bleacher seating. Limited credit card use - predominantly CASH sales - ATM on site and at Belt area businesses. For more information, call 406-277-3844 or click here.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29: Come enjoy BMX races at the Electric City BMX Park in Great Falls from 5pm until 7:30pm. Every Tuesday and Thursday (weather permitting) Free to watch anytime. But if you are interested in BMX, come out to the track and check it out. You can bring a bike (We have loaner bikes and helmets for those just getting started) and ride with a free one-day membership, or just hang out, watch, and talk to riders and parents. All riders must have long pants, long sleeves, close toe shoes and a helmet to be on the track. Directions: Turn south off of 10th Ave So. on 9th St., go 11 blocks to 21st Ave. So., turn left, go 3 blocks and it's on the right. South of the softball fields. Address is 1200 21st Avenue South. For more information, call Shyla Maziarz at 760-980-4037, or click here.

Andrew McKeever

SEPTEMBER 2024

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 2: The Great Falls Labor Temple will host a Labor Day Picnic from noon until 4pm at 1112 Seventh Street South. The event is organized by the Central Montana Central Labor Council to honor the working class of America. There will be Hot Dogs, Chips and Soda. For more information, call JD Olsen at 406-750-6143.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 6: Come enjoy the Sunrise Lions Club BBQ & Fundraiser from 5:30pm to 9:30 at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street NE). There will also be a silent auction and music by the Jeni Dodd Band. Tickets are $15 per person, kids under 8 are free. Tickets are available at Floors & More (920 First Avenue North). For more information, call Jen Lehman at 406-761-7820.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7: There will be a Veterans Strong Community Walk starting at 11am at the south end of West Bank Park in Great Falls. You can do a half mile, mile, or any amount up to a 5K. This event is free and open to all community members in support of our veterans. Free barbecue to follow. T-shirts will be available for sale at the event. For more information call Donny Gerhart at 406-788-6830, email donnyg176@icloud.com, or click here.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7: Eagles Bar will host Help for Josh's Heart, a fundraiser to help Josh Poitra, from noon until 5pm. Spaghetti feed 1:00pm $10 a plate; Silent Auction 12:00-4:00pm; 50/50 Raffle; Live music by 50-Watt Sun. Address is 1501 Ninth Street South. For more information, call Devyn Howard at 406-868-9891.

Help for Josh's Heart

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Paris Gibson Square will host its annual Arts On Fire Festival from 10am until 4pm at 1400 First Avenue North. Art activities, musical performances, food trucks, gallery tours, artist alley vendor market, art demonstrations, root beer floats, pottery sale, and more! For more information, call Sara Johnson at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Fight the Fight Golf Scramble to benefit Todd "Kid" Foster. Event will be at Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls (1100 American Avenue), starting at 10am. Play golf and raise some money for our local past and future outstanding athletes quality of life. $300/team to enter. ($25 off for HSGC members) Limited to (36) 4 member teams. 7pm Calcutta + a $10/plate all you can eat buffet to be held at the Black Eagle Country Club on Friday, September 13th. Four awesome raffle prize packages to be given away, ($5/ticket or 5 for $20)! Award ceremony at the Halftime Sports Bar following the tournament, featuring a FREE TACO & NACHOS BAR for all tournament players! For more information, call Dana Forrest at 406-403-3148.

Fight the Fight Golf Scramble

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 15: The annual My Best Day 5K will be held at West Bank Park in Great Falls starting at 11am. Fundraiser for school scholarships. All proceeds go to the Jake Arntson Memorial Fund at the Great Falls Public School Foundation, in memory of Jake and all the young lives lost too soon. For more information, click here, or click here, or contact Joanie Agamenoni at 406.781.7739 or joanie.agamenoni@gmail.com.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20-22: Teton Antique Steam & Gas Threshing Association will host the 41st annual Threshing Bee at TASGA Grounds in Choteau. Friday from noon to 5pm; Saturday & Sunday from 8am to 5pm. Admission: Youth/Adult: $10; Kids 12 & under: Free; Family: $25. Events include Kids Train Rides, Vintage Equipment Displays, Grain Grinding, Pottery Making, Sawmilling, Blacksmithing, and more. For more information call Rick Corey at 406-466-5409.

Teton Antique Steam & Gas Threshing Association

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 21: The annual Falls Pine Dragz derby car race will begin at 1pm at the Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) in Great Falls.Check-in is at 12:30 PM, 30 minutes before the start of the event. Car kits are available for $10 a piece, and ready-to-race cars are available for $15. Registration to race is $5 the day of the event, and spectators are no charge. For more information, call Shelly Boland at 406-452-6661 or click here.