Out & About: can you "Escape The Falls?"

Escape The Falls
TIANTA STEVENS
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 19:28:29-04

In this edition of Out & About, reporter Brianna Juneau (joined by several co-workers) visited Escape The Falls at 511 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

From the Escape The Falls website:

Escape the Falls is a real life escape room game in Great Falls, MT. It's a race against the clock of heart pounding fun! You and your friends or team will enter one of our themed game rooms, where you will have 60 minutes to figure out how to solve the mystery and make it out. You will need to find clues, solve puzzles, crack codes, and investigate everything to make it out! But can you do it before time is up?

