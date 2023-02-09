Out & About: February 9, 2023

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here . We will update this list as we get submissions.



FEBRUARY 10: The Terry Casey Memorial Tournament is revered as one of the top high school hockey tournaments in the Northwest and Canada. Once again, we will host an 6 team “A” bracket and an 6 team “AA” bracket. The first games starts at 7:30am Friday, Feb 10 with the last game starting at 2pm Sunday, Feb 12. Opening ceremonies are Friday, Feb 10 at 7:30pm. Teams are coming from Canada, Idaho and MT. The tournament will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). For more information, contact Christine Masters at sascxy@hotmail.com.

FEBRUARY 10: Harvest Springs Community Church will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Now in it's ninth year, this event has annually celebrated thousands of people with special needs around the globe on the Friday before Valentines Day! Guests receive the royal treatment, including limousine rides, professional photography, hair and makeup stations, corsages and boutonnieres, shoe shines, catered dinner, a karaoke room, a Sensory Room, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, and, of course, a dance floor…all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned a king or queen of the prom. For more information, click here , call 406-761-3903 or email tucker@harvestsprings.com.

FEBRUARY 11: Come enjoy Kids Club, a free once a month club for kindergarten-6th graders. Kids will do crafts, hear stories, play games and make a yummy snack from 10am until noon at 610 Second Avenue North. This month the theme is Valentines day. Registration begins at 9:45 on February 11th Use the "rainbow door" near the alley. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Maryellen at m.bindel@hotmail.com or 406-868-8260.

FEBRUARY 11: Wheels Of Thunder roller rink will host a Valentines Party from 11am until 1pm. It's a costume party and we have Disney-themed music and characters face painters, balloon ladies, free chocolate heart to kids and a free plush animal. Wheels Of Thunder is at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-866-0850.

FEBRUARY 11: Great Falls is proud to host the second annual Arm Bender on Saturday, February 11th, starting at 3pm! It will be at Stadium Sports Bar & Casino (1121 Fifth Street South). This is a family friendly event that will spotlight arm wrestlers from Montana & Wyoming. World elite arm wrestler Todd Hutchings will battle for the Montana heavyweight title as he takes on our best, Ben Brooks! Come check out the action with plenty of bouts that are sure to excite! For more information, contact Kevin at 406-836-2663.

FEBRUARY 11: The Great Falls History Museum will be celebrating Black History Month with a presentation from historian Ken Robison about The Ozark Club, a nightclub that was active in Great Falls from the 1930’s to 1962. The presentation is free and open to all, and will be from 1pm until 2pm. The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South. For more information, call 406-452-3462, or click here to visit the website.

FEBRUARY 11: Steak & Shrimp Dinner at the Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dancing at Eagles F.O.E 14. $20/plate at 5:30pm followed by Live Music and Dancing with ‘Risky Bizness’ playing Rock Classics, Country and Blues. Great Drinks and a Great Staff at the Eagles Aerie will make it a memorable night. For more information, contact Dave at 406-590-8663 or Kevin at 718-614-1498. Eagles FOE 14 is located at 1501 Ninth Street South.

FEBRUARY 11: Ladies Only Bowling Charity Event. This event is held at the Elks Lodge Bowling Facility (500 1st Ave South, Great Falls). It is open to women only with all proceeds from the event going to local women and children charities. Entry fee is $30 per person per shift. There are 2 shifts for this event. First shift starts at 11 am and the second shift starts at 3 pm. Food, silent auction, and prizes. For more information, contact Katie Hanning at 406-899-9112.

FEBRUARY 17: Knights of Columbus Lentin Fish Fry’s on the following days: February 17th, March 3rd, 17th and 31st, from 4:30pm until 7pm at 906 Central Avenue West. Fried and Baked Fish (our secret recipes). Fresh cut French Fries, Cole Slaw, and Dinner Roll. To-Go and Dine-In. Adults: $15, Children 6-16: $10, Pre-School: Free. Proceeds go to support our Charitable Missions. Without you we could not support activities and organization like Coats of Kids and Special Olympics. For more information, call 406-761-9764, email kccouncil1493@gmail.com, or visit the website .

FEBRUARY 17: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana is partnering with The Hi-line Climbing Center to "Climb For A Cause." The Cause? Help bring awareness to Big Brothers Big Sisters, while raising money and having a good time! 1/2 of the proceeds from the evening will be given to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Fellow Bigs and Littles will be in attendance with the opportunity to meet the staff and find out more information about the programs we offer. The event will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at the Hi-Line Climbing Center (608 First Avenue South). For more information, contact skyler@bigcentral.org, call 406-205-0036, or click here .

FEBRUARY 18: Celebrating the life of the beautiful Rocky Barnes, who recently passed away . Event is on February 18th, 2023 at 3pm at the Black Eagle community center. Food will be provided. For more information, call Taren Dozier at 406-231-8602.

FEBRUARY 19: VFW Post 1087 at 4123 Tenth Avenue South will host the Trent Brooks Band (Country Western) on February 19, 2023 from 7PM to 11 PM. The public and members are invited to come join us for their listening and dancing enjoyment. For more information, call 406-454-1166.

FEBRUARY 21: A free presentation called “Outfitted for Diplomacy, Equipped for Discovery” at 7pm at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls (4201 Giant Springs Road). Norman and Marcia Anderson will discuss the military dress and clothing during the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s two and a half year journey. The presentation is free to the public and is sponsored by the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. Recognizing the separation between ‘mountain man’ clothing and the few existing images of military dress in the early 1800s, they were part of a Lewis and Clark Bicentennial grant to re-create the military uniforms of the expedition. Combining Norman’s interests in research with Marcia’s skills with needle and thread, they have worked to rediscover and re-create the clothing and military dress of the expedition. For more information, call 406-727-8733.

FEBRUARY 24: Join Rotary Electric for our annual Tardi Gras Event, a purposefully late Mardi Gras celebration and benefit Alluvion Health Foundation to raise funds for a Mobile Autism Unit. This unit will help our youth in North Central Montana have access to free and low-cost resources for critical diagnostic and therapeutic services. Doors open at 5:30PM at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue), show starts at 6:00PM. Dance to the groovy music of Soul Funk Collective, enjoy drinks and New Orleans themed hors d'oeuvres, Mardi Gras costume contests, and more! Click here for tickets. For more information, email kshafer@dadco.com, or click here .

MARCH 4: The annual Daughters of the Nile Style Show at the Heritage Inn. This event raises money to support Shriners Hospitals for Children! Local merchants show the latest fashions. Social Hour begins at 11 A.M. with luncheon at noon, followed by the style show 1:00 P.M. There is a silent auction, raffle drawings, 50/50 drawing and door prizes! For more information, call Peggy Seeley at 406-454-0425.

MARCH 11: Safari Club dinner and auction to raise money for wildlife conservation held by the second-largest Safari Club International group in the world, live and online auction. From 6pm until 9pm at the Heritage Inn on Fox Farm Road. For more information contact Randall Knowles at KnowlesMontana@Juno.com, or visit the SCI website .

March 22: The Great Falls Community Concert Association ( site ) presents Forever Simon & Garfunkel on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 pm at the Manfield Theater in the Great Falls Civic Center. Starring award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize), this event celebrates the best-selling duo in rock’n’roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, Altman & Skuller lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career. Tickets available at the Mansfield Ticket Office, at 406-455-8514 or online at ticketing.greatfallsMT.net , or the night of the show. They are $35.00 for adults and $15.00 for students.

MARCH 30: The Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic is once again holding their annual Spaghetti Dinner, featuring a Silent Auction and $3000 Travel Raffle drawing on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5-8 pm. Dinner tickets are $15, children age 6 and under are free. Travel raffle tickets are $20. Dinner and raffle tickets may be purchased at the door or by calling 406 727-1088. The dinner raises funds that directly support the vital speech therapy program that serves 250 local children every year. The mission of the Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic is to provide quality, individualized speech, language, and feeding evaluations and therapy to area preschool children at no cost to the family. For more information call 406-788-2916, email Molly@helpkidscommunicate.org, or click here to visit the website.

APRIL 1: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host an Elk Country fundraiser with great food, great friends and to give back to Elk Country by attending the Giant Springs Banquet on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM! It will be at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls. For more information, call Mark Heims at 406-899-7593 or email rmefgf@charter.net.

APRIL 22: The first annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Great Falls - the SOC HOP stands for Serving Our Community & Honoring Our Promise. Join us at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday, April 22nd at 5:30. Socialize until 6:30, then enjoy burgers, dogs and fries provided by Brian's Top Notch Cafe, in true drive in style. This will be followed by a silent auction and dancing to your favorite 50's classics, spun by DJ Adam Goodover. Tickets will go on sale online March 1st, sponsor tables available for $400 and individual tickets for $40. More information available at familypromisegf.org. Take a stroll back to the 50's and help us "End Childhood Homelessness, One Family at a Time"... and don't forget your poodle skirts! For more information, call 406-590-2610 or email gregg@familypromisegf.org.

APRIL 22: Great Falls Figure Skating Club presents “Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are $10. The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact Gffigureskating@gmail.com.

APRIL 22: Free and open to the public, the Homebuyer Fair will have lenders, realtors, insurance agents, and other housing vendors present to answer any questions involving the home purchase process. The event will be from 10am until 2pm at the University of Providence. For more information, call Ashly Graham at 406-604-4501, or click here .