Out & About (January 27-30)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

Several organizations and businesses host events regularly:

Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26: The annual Margarita Meltdown starts at 5:30pm at the Four Seasons Arena. The beach-themed event raises money to help Eagle Mount provide therapeutic recreational programs to people of all ages and abilities. For tickets or more information, click here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27: Great Falls High School will host “Bison Dance Camp” from 9am until noon at Paris Gibson Education Center. It’s open to boys and girls ages 3 through 12th grade. Cost is $40. Participants will then perform during the halftime show at the Lady Bison basketball game that afternoon. For more information, click here, or contact Coach Wasson at jennifer_wasson@gfps.k12.mt.us, or 406-899-4180.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28: There will be a Celtic Festival in the town of Conrad from 1:30pm until 3pm at #7 Fourth Avenue SE. The event will honor Scottish poet Robert Burns' Birthday and will feature Music, Poetry, Bag Piper, and more! For more information, call Wendy Paulsen at 406-788-3819 or click here.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30: The Newberry (420 Central Avenue) will host comedian Preacher Lawson, who has been featured on "America's Got Talent." For more information and other upcoming events at The Newberry, click here.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1: Wheels of Thunder will host Roller Derby Boot Camp starting at 6pm. Cost is $60 non-refundable, covers your access to the skating rink, loaner gear, rental skates, 10 hours of lessons, and basic mouthguard. Bring yourself, your best friend, or your worst enemy. All are welcome. Must be 18+ to skate. For more information, click here.

FEBRUARY 1: The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road) will host "Voices of the Forest" Film Festival throughout February. There will be five film presentations in this year’s event with a series of nature films about some of our planet’s outstanding organisms. These are free programs that will be presented in the Center theater at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoons (February 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th). For titles and details, click here. For more information, call the center at 406-727-8733.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3: Miss Linda's School of Dance will host two events at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue) in downtown Great Falls. At 2pm there will be a screening of the movie "Happy Feet." Tickets are $10. At 7pm, the Young Dancer's Company will present the Winter Extra-Va-Dance-A, featuring Miss Linda’s dancers showing the variety and artistry in dance that has earned them the reputation of being the premiere dance company in Great Falls. Tickets are $15. For more information, to buy tickets, and for more event listings, click here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3: There will be a fundraiser from 2pm until 7pm for Jace Buck at Great Falls Eagles FOE #14 (1501 Ninth Street South). Jace was in a one-vehicle crash in September 2023 that left him paralyzed. After spending time in Great Falls getting him stabilized for travel, he was moved to Denver for specialized care. He recently returned home to Great Falls. We are hosting a Chili Dinner, Silent & Live Auction and 50/50 to help the family with costs associated to the care necessary to make life a little easier or Jace. Hosted by Electric City Speedway, MVI Racing Photography, and the Electric City Boxing Club. Admission $10 for ages 16 and up, $5 kids 6-15, kids 5 and under free. For more information, call Vikki at 406-231-4738, or click here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3: The annual banquet for Walleyes Unlimited will be at Montana ExpoPark from 4pm until 10pm. For more information, call Robbi Robinson at 406-590-6565.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: Come to Docs & Tots with medical school students from Touro College from 10:30am to 11:30am. The event will be at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North). This will be a hands-on, play-based exploration of going to the doctor. Kids will explore basic medical tools with stethoscopes in this fun, interactive program with future physicians, increasing their familiarity with doctors, doctor visits, and reducing fear. If your child has a favorite stuffy, please ask them to bring it with them to see the doctors. This event is geared to children ages 3 to 8, and their families and caregivers. For more information, call Rae McFadden at 406-453-0349.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: Act Normal Theatre presents Murder at the Masquerade Ball from 6pm until 10pm at the Columbus Center chapel (1601 Second Avenue North). This is a semi formal / formal event. $65 includes music, drinks, appetizers, and, of course, a murder mystery! DJ & dancing after the show! For more information, click here, or call Tianta Stevens at 406-282-3228. Show repeats on February 10.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: The Knights of Columbus will host a Lenten Fish Fry at 906 Central Avenue West from 4:30pm until 7pm. Fried and baked fish, fresh-cut French fries, cole slaw, and dinner roll. To-go and dine-in. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 ages 6-16; free for ages 5 and under. Event will also be held on February 23rd, March 8th, and March 23rd. For more information, call 406-761-9764 or email kccouncil1493@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10: Come join us for our first-ever Mom Club event. Vote on our name, do some crafts, make some mom friends, and take cute pics with our photo booth! Moms of all ages and kids of all ages/abilities/needs are welcome. Cost for this event is FREE, but donations will be accepted to help us fund future events! It will be from 2:30pm until 5pm in the Cordingly Room at the Great Falls Public Library. For more information, click here.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11: There will be a free Sweetheart Breakfast at Corpus Christi Church in Great Falls (410 22nd Avenue NE) from 8am until 1pm. For more information, call Marilyn Bradshaw at 406-453-6546.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14: Come to the Toole County Medical Auxiliary Valentine Bake Sale from 10am until 3pm at Shelby Floral on Main Street and Logan Health Shelby Gift Shop. For more information, contact Judy at jrichmanrn@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17: Come celebrate Winter RiverFest from 5pm to 11pm at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). The fundraiser is being organized by the Sun River Watershed Group and aims to support the Missouri River and Sun River. There will be a live auction, raffles, music by 50 Watt Sun and more! Tickets are $50 available at The Newberry. For more information, call Tracy at 406-214-2868 or click here.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20: The Mansfield Theatre in Great Falls will host “Divas 3” - three lady singers from New York presenting songs from Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and more. Event is from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. TIckets are $35 for adults, $15 for students, and available at the box office or online. For more information, call 406-455-8514.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Join the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home for its third annual Cowboy Cabaret fundraising event. It will feature a concert by The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and much more as we fundraise to help children in our community. The event kicks off at 6pm at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue). For more information, click here or call 406-727-4843. To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.