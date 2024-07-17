Out & About (July 18-20)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

Several organizations host fun events regularly, or provide events listings:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

JULY 2024

THURSDAY JULY 18: Western Native Voice will host bingo and dinner at the Black Eagle Community Center (2332 Smelter Avenue) from 5pm to 8pm. Come and visit and win great prizes. 18 and over welcome. For more information, call Chari Little Dog at 406-403-3303 or click here.

THURSDAY JULY 18: A free Co-Parenting Orientation Forum will be held at the Cascade County Law Clinic (401 Third Avenue North) in Great Falls from 4:30pm until 6pm. Co-Parenting Forum is about assisting parents to work together on their parenting plans for the courts, and to stop fighting in court. Speakers will include a judge, a mediator, and a family counselor. The event is free, and held on the third Thursday of every month. For more information, call Betty Smith at 405-452-6269, or email paralegal@cascadelaw.org.

FRIDAY JULY 19: The Lodge Senior Living will host a Classic Car Show Event from 1pm until 7pm. There will be Food and Drink Trucks, Music and Raffles throughout the day. Come on out and enjoy the day...everyone from the community is welcome! It is at 1801 Ninth Street South. For more information, call Leah Suzanne at 406-771-7440.

FRIDAY JULY 19: The second Downtown Night Market of 2024 will be along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls from 5pm until 9pm. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from talented vendors and indulge in delicious food from food trucks. From handmade jewelry to delicious treats, there’s something for everyone! Admission is free. Central Avenue will be closed starting at 3pm for set-up. The event will repeat on Friday, August 9. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY JULY 20: The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser. The annual event raises money to help with the cost of maintaining the pool to keep it safe for families to enjoy. Activities will include food trucks, dunk tank, carnival, chili cook-off, live music, and more. For more information, contact Teresa at 541-730-9016 (text messaging is preferred) or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 20: Come enjoy Fairfield Fun Days from 9am to 4pm at Fairfield Park. Parade down Main Street begins at 9am. Silent auction, craft booths, food vendors, and more. For more information, call Marci at 406-467-2531.

SATURDAY JULY 20: An open house gaming day will be held at Owlbear Gaming Club from noon until 10pm at in the ScanAm Building at 815 2nd Street South. We have 2000 square feet and a 300-game library dedicated to role playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, boardgaming, and tabletop miniature gaming. If you like gaming and are looking for a friendly environment to make some gaming friends, feel free to come in and check us out. Only 18 and older, but minors can attend with their parents. For more information call Chris Walker at 406-308-9896, or click here to visit the website.

TUESDAY JULY 23: Come enjoy a guided walking tour of a Great Falls north-side neighborhood from 5:30pm until 7pm. Meet at Brother Van House Museum (113 Sixth Street North). Join Channing Hartelius and Suzanne Waring as they guide you through where you will learn about the pioneers who built the grand homes located there. The tour will end at the Brother Van House Museum with a glass of lemonade and a tour of this historical house. Cost for the walking tour is $10 for adults, children attend free. Parking is available behind the First United Methodist Church.For more information, please call Maryellen Bindel at 406-868-8260, or call 406-453-3114 to register. Last minute attendees are welcome.

THURSDAY JULY 25: There will be a job fair at Foothills Community Christian School (2210 Fifth Avenue North) from 6-8pm to recruit teachers and staff for the 2024-2025 school year. We are looking to fill a variety of positions including teachers, administrative and support staff. On-the-spot interviews will be available to qualified applicants. For more information, call Betsy Miller at 406-452-5276, or click here.

Foothills Community Christian School

SATURDAY JULY 27: Augusta will host a Kids Fishing Derby from 9am until 2pm at Willow Creek Reservoir, and sign up is that day at the boat launch and sign up is FREE! There will be prizes for all the children and top prizes to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. There will also be food served afterwards in the parking lot between Allen's Manic and the Buckhorn Bar. This is for kids 12 and under. It is shore fishing only and all children must have adult supervision. Click here for more information.

AUGUST 2024

FRIDAY AUGUST 2: The Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) in Great Falls will host a Veteran's Breakfast from 7am until 9am. This event is sponsored by Veterans Mentoring Veterans and is free to all veterans and their families. Donations are accepted. For more information call Michelle Koppany at 406-868-7388 or email michelle.l.koppany@gmail.com.

THURSDAY AUGUST 8: Great Falls will host the annual Montana Cultural Fair at the Mansfield Convention Center. It will feature cultural exhibits and vendors, food tastings, and live performance by musicians, dancers, and story-tellers. The event begins at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY AUGUST 10: The Uptown Optimists will host a Children's Health, Wellness, and Cancer Campaign Golf Tournament at Anaconda Hills Golf Course (2315 Smelter Avenue) starting at 8:30am. Charity event to help Uptown Optimist raise money to help children with health, wellness and cancer needs. For more information, call Sue Petersen at 406-750-0415.

TUESDAY AUGUST 20: Montana Veterans Memorial (1025 25th Street North) in Great Falls will host an Agent Orange Monument Dedication Ceremony from 7pm until 9pm. For more information, call Jim Porter at 406-217-8824.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24- SUNDAY AUGUST 25: Join us for the Little Shell Tribe Powwow that runs from noon until 10pm at Mount Royal (Hill 57). The “Veterans and Elders” event will be at the new Arbor on Mount Royal. This two-day cultural event is free and open to the public. Grand Entry each day at Noon. Come and enjoy the sights and sounds of a fun-filled weekend of dancing, drumming, food trucks, raffles, and more. It is at 1001 Smelter Avenue (address is not GPS-able, follow the signs). For more information, call Alisa at 406-868-7980, or click here.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy the Beltstock Concert at the Belt Rodeo Grounds from 5pm until 11pm. BACK TO THE 80s ROCK - groove to heart-pumping classics from Prince, Guns N' Roses, Joan Jett, Madonna, Cheap Trick, Journey and more as sensational vocalist Stephanie Hodgson takes the stage! Tease up those locks, break out the neon, and get amped to party like it's 1989! SPECIAL GUEST: ROB QUIST AND GREAT NORTHERN featuring HALLADAY QUIST - get ready to experience the legendary talents of Montana's premier singer-songwriters and performers, Rob and Halladay Quist! They're taking the stage to electrify you with iconic tunes from the Mission Mountain Wood Band, The Montana Band, Rob Quist with Great Northern, and Halladay's very own sizzling solo repertoire. ALSO APPEARING: UP IN THE AIR BAND - get ready to rock as Great Falls' own classic rock band kicks off the show with a high-energy set! Tickets are $30 at the gate or in advance at the Belt Performing Arts Center (website). Kids 12 and under no charge with an adult entry. No coolers - Food and Beverage vendors on site all day: Jammers BBQ! VFW Burgers and Brats! Bring a lawn chair or use bleacher seating. Limited credit card use - predominantly CASH sales - ATM on site and at Belt area businesses. For more information, call 406-277-3844 or click here.



SEPTEMBER 2024

SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Fight the Fight Golf Scramble to benefit Todd "Kid" Foster. Event will be at Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls (1100 American Avenue), starting at 10am. Play golf and raise some money for our local past and future outstanding athletes quality of life. $300/team to enter. ($25 off for HSGC members) Limited to (36) 4 member teams. 7pm Calcutta + a $10/plate all you can eat buffet to be held at the Black Eagle Country Club on Friday, September 13th. Four awesome raffle prize packages to be given away, ($5/ticket or 5 for $20)! Award ceremony at the Halftime Sports Bar following the tournament, featuring a FREE TACO & NACHOS BAR for all tournament players! For more information, call Dana Forrest at 406-403-3148.

Fight the Fight Golf Scramble