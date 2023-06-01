Out & About (June 2-4)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

JUNE 2: Enjoy an evening of fun at Brush Crazy "Paintin' for Pasta" (315 Central Avenue) from 6pm until 9pm. 50% of the events proceeds will go to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. You can also help fill the barrel with canned pasta like SpaghettiOs's. Register today-seating is limit. For more information, call Sandra at 406-452-9029.

JUNE 2-4: Fort Benton will host its Spring Classic Fishing Derby on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 2, 3 and 4). Friday at 5 pm: Mandatory Meeting on the Levee. Registration begins: Friday at 3 pm. Saturday weigh ins: before 5 pm. Sunday (FINAL) weigh ins: 1 pm. Whoever is last in line at 1 pm is the very last weigh in! Fishing Buddies - this program is tailored to children who need the basics to start fishing. Also there are adults to teach children, if needed. We have 10 set ups! (If you were a recipient last year, please leave room for new kiddos this year!) For more information, call 406-799-6358.

JUNE 3: The Dandelion Foundation will host its annual Color Fun Run at West Bank Park starting at 11am. Enjoy a walk or run on the Rivers Edge Trail while we dust you with color! Strollers, children, and families are welcome! All ages welcome! 6 Free shirt and color packet for all registrants! Race proceeds support the work of The Dandelion Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending child abuse and family violence. To register or for more information, click here.

JUNE 3: The communities of Power and Dutton will host “All Town Yard Sales” from 8am until 2pm. For more information, call Alex at 406-750-7186.

MTN News

JUNE 3: Central Montana's annual fishing day for youngsters will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Wadsworth Pond on the west side of Great Falls. As in past years, the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will give away a free rod and reel outfit or a tackle box to youngsters who complete a series of educational stations, plus bait. There will also be hot dogs, soda, and water available to all. Prizes for the top 3 biggest fish. No fishing license is required that day at Wadsworth. There is no age limit but the activities are geared to youngsters just learning how to fish. To reach Wadsworth Pond head west on Central Avenue over I-15, turn north on 34th Street NW, then turn west on Wilkinson Lane and follow to the park. For more information call Robbi at 406-590-6565 or Brenda at 406-868-2676.

JUNE 3: The Ackley Lake 2023 Summer Celebration will feature a Tiger Muskie and Trout Fishing Derby at Ackley Lake State Park near Hobson. June 3rd 8am-6pm and June 4th 8am-4pm. Cash awards, 50/50 drawing and raffle ticket drawing. Adults $20, children under 12 free. For more information, click here or call 406-423-5645.

JUNE 4: Great Falls Park & Recreation will host "Anime In The Park." The free event will feature a showing of the classic movie "Howl's Moving Castle," live music by Midnight Fistfight and Faith Taylor, and prize giveaways. It will begin at 6pm at Gibson Park - music starts at 6pm, movie starts at 8:30pm.

Great Falls Park & Recreation

JUNE 9: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art presents a celebratory exhibition of Il Maestro! Works by Morton Levin: A Centennial Celebration, June 9, 2023 through December 13, 2023. This unique exhibition features the work of Morton Levin (1923-2020), a master artist whose passion and unbending desire for art making and mastery led him on an intriguing life journey touched by the effects of war, love, family, life and teaching. Exhibition Reception and Film Screening on June 9, 2023 at 5:30pm. 5:30pm: Film Screening of a Keen Observer with Discussion at Davidson Family Auditorium in Great Falls High School. 7:00pm: Exhibition Viewing and Reception at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. For more information, call Nicole at 406.727.8255, or click here.

Il Maestro! Works by Morton Levin

JUNE 10: Montana ExpoPark will host a Summer Solstice Art and Craft Show from 10am until 5pm. Featuring Artisans and Crafters from around the State along with Made in MT Vendors. Shop for all of your Father's Day Gift needs and more. Come check out some amazing Vendors and enjoy the live Stage entertainment throughout the day. Fun for all ages !! Free Admission. For more information, call 406-750-5566.

JUNE 14: Annual Flag Day Ceremony at Overlook Park (Flag Hill) starts at 8am. Speakers, raising the Flag, some patriotic music, Student Essay contest winners, National Anthem and a C-130 Flyover. Free and Open to the public. Some chairs will be provided but you may bring your own. Dress up in your red, white & blue and show your spirit of this country! For more information, call the Great Falls Association of Realtors at 406-453-2752.

JUNE 15: Fundraiser for Peace Place Respite Care. A vocal contest welcoming individuals or groups ages 18+ to perform for judges. Purchase tickets online by clicking here. Singers & Sponsors needed! Winning prize is $500! There will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, food trucks and more starting at 6pm at the Black Eagle Community Center. For more information, call 406-453-1411 or email events@peaceplacegf.com.

JUNE 24: Join us for the Great Falls Pride Festival from noon until 6pm at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. We will have live music from Castle Reefers, food trucks (Wholesome Hal, Spices n Spurs, and True Brew EspressGo), vendors, exhibitors, kids activities (including a bounce house) and a beer garden. For more info, contact the Great Falls LGBTQ Center on Facebook by clicking here.

Great Falls Pride Festival LGBT Rainbow Background. LGBTQ Gay Pride Rainbow Flag Background. Stripe Pattern Vector Background with Progress Pride Flag Colours

JULY 1: City Chevrolet will host a Corvette Only show at 3900 10th Avenue South from 10am until 3pm! Come see these amazing cars featuring new and old models. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be for sale. We will have raffle items. Visitors can vote for their favorite car. For more information, call Adam at 406-781-2694, or email greatfallscorvetteclub@gmail.com.

JULY 10: The Act Normal Theatre Youth Troupe will host a Summer Camp from July 10 through July 21. Monday through Friday 10AM – 2PM. Showcase your hard work with performances. Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd (total 3 performances). $225 for two-week camp includes: theatre basic skills class, rehearsals culminating in three live performances, lunch each day of camp, t-shirt, & tickets to performances (6 tickets per student). Deadline to enroll is June 26th. Payment due at time of enrollment. Please email actnormaltheatre@gmail.com for more information and to enroll. Ages 8 – 13. Enroll Now – limited number of spots available.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 13-16: The CMR Class of 1973 Reunion will be held, with several events planned. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact Melanie at 408-425-1579 or makuntz@hotmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

MTN

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair

AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.