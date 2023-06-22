Out & About (June 23-25)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

JUNE 23-25: Time for the annual Augusta American Legion Rodeo! Click here for details.

JUNE 24: Uptown Optimist Club will host a Youth Safety Event from noon until 4 pm. It will be at Paris Gibson Square Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). Bike Safety Inspection, Bike Rodeo, Cyber Safety, Car Seat Safety Checks, Free Lunch for 12 and under, $1.00 lunch for others, chance to win Free Bike and other fun activities. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Sue Peterson at suep0330@gmail.com.

JUNE 24: The Great Falls chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism will host "Dragon's Tear" at Black Eagle Park from 9am until 6pm. It will feature an armored combat tournament, a rapier tournament, and a thrown weapons tournament as well as a whole lot more. For more information, contact Angee Steir at 406-868-7328, or click here for the Facebook event page.

JUNE 24: Join us for the Great Falls Pride Festival from noon until 6pm at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. We will have live music from Castle Reefers, food trucks (Wholesome Hal, Spices n Spurs, and True Brew EspressGo), craft vendors, and a beer garden. There will also be a poetry slam and an adult spelling bee. For the kids, the festival will feature a bouncy house, face painting, and arts & crafts. For more info, contact the Great Falls LGBTQ Center on Facebook by clicking here.

Great Falls Pride Festival LGBT Rainbow Background. LGBTQ Gay Pride Rainbow Flag Background. Stripe Pattern Vector Background with Progress Pride Flag Colours

JUNE 25: Highland Cemetery will host the annual “Waking the Dead” tours held on Sunday, June 25, at 1:00 or 3:00 p.m. On a tour you will have an opportunity to listen to Montana pioneers—such as Paris Gibson, founder of Great Falls—who are portrayed by re-enactors dressed in early-day regalia. They are stationed near the pioneer’s grave and when “awakened,” they tell their story, giving participants a view of early day life in north central Montana. Tour visitors can either walk or ride hay wagons on the designated route. Tour tickets are available at Kaufman’s Menswear at 411 Central Avenue in Great Falls. Tickets are $15 to walk along with the wagons or $20 to ride. For more information, contact Susie at smcintyre@greatfallslibrary.org.

JULY 1: City Chevrolet will host a Corvette Only show at 3900 10th Avenue South from 10am until 3pm! Come see these amazing cars featuring new and old models. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be for sale. We will have raffle items. Visitors can vote for their favorite car. For more information, call Adam at 406-781-2694, or email greatfallscorvetteclub@gmail.com.

JULY 3: Start your Independence Day Celebration early by joining TPUSA Faith at Cascade County to view and discuss a special message from David Barton of Wallbuilders. This message was originally presented and recorded in 2019, but will have a huge impact on how you look at this popular holiday. Come learn some of the deeper history behind this important national holiday! Event is from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church (1300 First Avenue North). For more information, email tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com.

JULY 6: The community of Fort Shaw will host an Open House from 2pm until 4:30pm at #1 School Loop. The Sun River Valley Historic Society will present Dennis Borud of Lewistown, discussing Indian Wars from 1866-1877. He will cover equipment, lifestyles, customs and manners of the soldiers. Nice display of soldiers gear. For more information, contact Sue at wsue1129@gmail.com.

MTN News

JULY 10: The Act Normal Theatre Youth Troupe will host a Summer Camp from July 10 through July 21. Monday through Friday 10AM – 2PM. Showcase your hard work with performances. Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd (total 3 performances). $225 for two-week camp includes: theatre basic skills class, rehearsals culminating in three live performances, lunch each day of camp, t-shirt, & tickets to performances (6 tickets per student). Deadline to enroll is June 26th. Payment due at time of enrollment. Please email actnormaltheatre@gmail.com for more information and to enroll. Ages 8 – 13. Enroll Now – limited number of spots available.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 13-16: The CMR Class of 1973 Reunion will be held, with several events planned. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact Melanie at 408-425-1579 or makuntz@hotmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

MTN

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 12: The Great Falls Americans are having their a Cornhole Extravaganza on Saturday, August 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM at the Beacon Icehouse (located at 1349 13th Avenue SW, Phone: 406-727-1477) in Great Falls. There will be a $100.00 entry fee per each two-member team that will play at least three games (plus playoffs). The top FOUR finishers will receive awards at the conclusion of the tournament. The Melissa Lynn Band will provide the live music starting at 7:00PM with food, drinks, and prizes throughout the day. All Proceeds from the Corn Hole Tournament will go towards new dressing rooms for the Great Falls Americans. For more information, contact Matt Leaf at Mattl.gfamericans@gmail.com, or click here.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair

AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

AUGUST 26: Join us for the third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue). This family-focused event brings the big trucks and machinery that every kid loves to their fingertips! Children can climb on, touch, and admire vehicles and machinery up close. We'll also have refreshments available to purchase from your favorite food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features. Click here to visit the event page.

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

