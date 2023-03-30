Out & About (March 30)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

MARCH 30: Indigenous Parents Advisory Committee (IPAC) will hold the annual Open Public Meeting at Longfellow Elementary School (1101 Seventh Avenue South) from 6pm until 8pm. IPAC gives parents and guardians the opportunity to be involved in their students education. Opens communication between parents/guardians and the school. Great Falls Community is invited and a light dinner will be served. For more information, contact Dugan Coburn at 406-268-6003/6669 or dugan_coburn@gfps.k12.mt.us.

MARCH 30: The Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic will host a Spaghetti Dinner, featuring a Silent Auction and $3000 Travel Raffle drawing on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5-8 pm. Dinner tickets are $15, children age 6 and under are free. Travel raffle tickets are $20. Dinner and raffle tickets may be purchased at the door or by calling 406-727-1088. The Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic provides speech, language, and feeding evaluations and therapy to preschool children at no cost to the family. For more information call 406-788-2916, email Molly@helpkidscommunicate.org, or click here to visit the website.

MARCH 31: The VFW in Great Falls will host Trivia Night starting at 7pm. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, along with door prizes. Teams can be two to six people; $10 per person. The VFW is at 4123 Tenth Avenue South. For more information, call Becky at 907-252-4557, or the VFW at 406-454-1166.

MARCH 31-APRIL 2: Montana ExpoPark will host the Great Falls Home & Garden Show. Friday, Noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is $5.00; children under 18 free when accompanied by an adult. Find hundreds of new ideas, great deals, and well-qualified local experts for all your remodeling, home improvement, and home building needs, all under one roof. For more information, click here.

APRIL: Act Normal Theatre presents a 1920s murder-mystery dinner show, The Play That Goes Wrong, every Friday and Saturday in April. Enjoy a catered dinner and hilarious show for $55 (gratuity included). Performances are at the Times Square Event Center (525 Central Avenue). For more information or to buy tickets, click here or call 406-781-9839.

APRIL 1: There will be an anti-bullying presentation at 1pm in the Dodson High School gymnasium. There will be motivational talks from Billy Wagner, Kai Stewart, and Dave Evans, followed by a self-defense class. The event is sponsored by TIWAHE Domestic Violence. It is free and open to everyone.

APRIL 1: The 50th annual Loma Flea Market & Gun Show will run from 9am until 4pm, featuring antiques, collectibles, and much more. It will be at the Loma Memorial Hall. Concessions will be available. For more information, email lomamemorialhall@gmail.com.

APRIL 1: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host an Elk Country fundraiser with great food, great friends and to give back to Elk Country by attending the Giant Springs Banquet on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM! It will be at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls. For more information, call Mark Heims at 406-899-7593 or email rmefgf@charter.net.

APRIL 1: Toby's House Crisis Nursery will host The Butterfly Ball at the Newberry (420 Central Avenue) for a princess and prince-themed ball. It will be from 2pm until 4pm and will be a magical time of dancing and make-believe. Tickets are $15 for a child and $5 for an adult. An adult must accompany children. For more information, call 406-770-3191, or click here. Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

APRIL 1: There will be an Indian Taco Sale at the VFW located at (4123 10th Avenue South). This is a fundraiser for the upcoming Memorial Round Dance, that will be held in the Family Living Building at Expo Park on May 5-6. We will have delivery for 3 or more orders with a $5 delivery fee. Apple Pay or Cash only. Indian Taco $10, or $12 w/drink; Chili n Fry bread $8 or $10 w,/drink; Fry bread w/Cinnamon n Sugar $5 or $7 w/drink. For more information, contact Ashley at 406-403-6371 or jeannethebear@yahoo.com.

APRIL 1: Come check out Kids Club, a monthly free event for kids in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Kids will celebrate Spring through crafts, games, stories, cooking and so much more. Call or text 406-868-8260 to reserve your spot. An adult must accompany the child on April 1st to fill out registration forms. The event is at First United Methodist Church (610 Second Avenue North). Use the Rainbow Door entrance near the alley.

APRIL 1: Extreme metal concert Spring Loaded in the banquet hall at the Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). After a harsh winter, it's time to cure cabin fever with a great mixture of rock, metal, and EDM music that will entertain and get you moving and start the season with a bang. From 7pm-2am there is also an EDM performance on the patio of the Do Bar. Ages 21+, free admission. For more information, click here, or email Johah at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com.

APRIL 2: Enjoy a Palm Sunday Breakfast of scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, French toast, hashbrown casserole, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice. Free will offering. Holy Spirit Catholic Parish at 201 44th Street South. For more information, call John Gort at 406-781-0666.

APRIL 2: Join 11 Great Falls-area museums and cultural centers for Sunday Sampler! Visit at least 3 museums on Sunday, April 2nd between 12pm and 4pm, and find the answers to scavenger hunt questions at each museum. At your 3rd museum, turn in your “passport” answer sheet to be entered to win a prize from one of these museums! This event is coordinated by the Great Falls Museums Consortium. Participating museums: 1. C.M. Russell Museum | 2. Children's Museum of Montana | 3. First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park & National Historic Landmark | 4. Galerie Trinitas, University of Providence | 5. Great Falls Public Library | 6. The History Museum | 7. Lewis And Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center | 8. Malmstrom Air Force Base Museum | 9. Montana Museum of Railroad History | 10. Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art | 11. Ursuline Retreat, Conference Centre & Museum. For more information, call Paris Gibson Square at 406-727-8255.

APRIL 2: The 50-piece Great Falls Community Band presents their Spring Concert at the New Hope Lutheran Church, corner of 32nd Street and 5th Avenue South. Admission is free. Come hear marches and melodies! For more information, call 406-788-0285.

APRIL 3: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at University of Providence (University Center, 2nd floor, entrance on 20th Street South). Click here for more information.

APRIL 8: The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center will host Teen Quties Prom, a night of friends, fun, and dancing! Join us from 5pm until 8pm for an inclusive prom in the Columbus Center ballroom (1601 2nd Avenue North). This event is open to LGBTQ+ teens and allies, ages 13-19. Music and dancing starts at 5:00pm. Snacks and drinks provided. This event is free of charge! Refreshments provided by Great Falls First Congregational United Church of Christ. Music will be provided by DJ Nosight. For more information, click here, or call Jasmine Taylor at 406 231 9995.

APRIL 8: Scouts BSA Troop 1007G is back with our 3rd annual “Egg My Yard Fundraiser!” Wake up to your own personal Easter Egg Hunt! 30 eggs for $25 or 60 eggs for $50. Orders Due by March 31st! We will deliver the eggs on Friday April 7th or Saturday April 8th - your choice!! Let us take the stress out of Easter!! To reserve your spot, click here to fill out the form. For more information, please call Scoutmaster Tim at 406.788-9624 or email Troop1007G@gmail.com.

APRIL 11: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at Wedsworth Hall in Cascade (13 Front Street South). Click here for more information.

APRIL 14-15: The Great Falls Shrine Circus returns! It will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark. This is a two day event, Fri April 14, with two performances 4pm and 7:30pm; and Sat April 15, with three performances, 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Hosted by the Great Falls Shrine Bagpipe Band and the Jordan World Circus. For more information call 406-868-9649, or visit the Facebook page.

APRIL 18: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at the Belt Performing Arts Center in Belt (58 Castner Street). Click here for more information.

APRIL 22: The first annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Great Falls - the SOC HOP stands for Serving Our Community & Honoring Our Promise. Join us at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday, April 22nd at 5:30. Socialize until 6:30, then enjoy burgers, dogs and fries provided by Brian's Top Notch Cafe. This will be followed by a silent auction and dancing to your favorite 50's classics. More information available at familypromisegf.org. For more information, call 406-590-2610 or email gregg@familypromisegf.org.

APRIL 22: Great Falls Figure Skating Club presents “Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are $10; children under 5 are FREE. The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

APRIL 22: Free and open to the public, the Homebuyer Fair will have lenders, realtors, insurance agents, and other housing vendors present to answer any questions involving the home purchase process. The event will be from 10am until 2pm at the University of Providence. For more information, call Ashly Graham at 406-604-4501, or click here.

APRIL 28-30: Treasure State Doll’ers Doll Show & Sale held in conjunction with the Great Falls Gun and Antique Show at Montana ExpoPark, April 28 thru April 30, 2023. $10 for adults. Children under 15 accompanied with adult $1. Fee applies for entrance for all 3 days. For more information, contact jansboutique032@gmail.com.

MAY 6: Friends of NRA Banquet & Auction, May 6th at Montana ExpoPark (400 3rd Street NW, Great Falls). Doors open at 5pm. Tickets limited to 500 - no tickets sold at the door. FNRA supports shooting sports in Montana which includes archery and youth programs. Click here to buy tickets online, or buy tickets at Mitchell Supply, 300 Smelter Ave NE, #3A, Great Falls. For more information, contact Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500 or pmf_allpro@hotmail.com.

MAY 20: Young Parents Education Center will host a Family Fun Field Day Fundraiser from noon until 3pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). A day of fun for families to enjoy playing games together. Food trucks will be on site to satisfy your hunger and Safety Coalition will be doing car seat checks and installations. Games include: bounce house, cake walk, face painting, 3 legged race, potato sack race, obstacle course, bean bag toss, photo booth, bowling, kiddie corner, and so much more. For more information, call 406-268-6638 or email deidra_haffner@gfps.k12.mt.us.

MAY 27: Come have Breakfast With The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team! Saturday, May 27th, we will be serving up breakfast at The Heisey Community Center (313 7th Street North) from 8am until 11am. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs along with orange juice and coffee. The entry fee will be $7. Come enjoy breakfast with the team and chat with your favorite players! We hope to see you all there! Call Russ at 406-453-1211 with any questions, or send an email to heiseycc@gmail.com.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

