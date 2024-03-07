Out & About (March 7, 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event. Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

THURSDAY, MARCH 7: The Iris Senior Living will host a Benefit Breakfast for the Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center from 7:30am until 9am (1104 Sixth Avenue North). The public is welcome to join us for a $5, buffet-style, all you can eat breakfast and 100% of proceeds go to the non-profit. For more information, call Erin Doran at 406-868-4884.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9: The Moose Lodge at 401 21st Street North in Black Eagle will host a Flea Market from 9am until 3pm. Everyone welcome - vendors - buyers. Tables for rent. For more information, call Sue at 406-403-2133.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9: The Black Eagle-Assinniboine Chapter monthly meeting will begin at noon at the Meadow Lark Country Club (300 Country Club Boulevard) in Great Falls. Members will enjoy a program on the Children of Fort Shaw presented by chapter member Donna Hartelius. For more information, call Selene Thomas at 406-868-1007.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9: There will be a fundraiser to help Trevor Cummings from 11am until 4pm at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Great Falls (1301 Third Street NW). The new food trailer Heleburger from Helena will be there. There will be a 50/50 raffle and more! All proceeds will go to help the Cummings family pay medical bills and help Trevor’s dream of going to a Yankees baseball game in New York. For more information call 406-781-2120, or click here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10: Come enjoy Lutefisk Dinner from 11:30am until 2pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Lewistown. Traditional Scandinavian dinner including lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, lefse, mashed potatoes, veggies,cole slaw, and cookies. For more information call the church at 406-538-5082 or 406-350-0165. Price is $20 for adults and youth to 13; $10 for 6 to 12 years of age.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13: Great Falls College-MSU will host a presentation of “Rural Education” from 7pm until 8:30pm at 2100 16th Avenue South. Dr. Jayne Downey will talk about how rural educators are using strengths and assets of their communities to build knowledge and connections for students. Tickets are $10 at the door, at Leslie's Hallmark, and Kaufman's Menswear, or you can call 406-899-0277 for more information, or click here.

MARCH 13-MARCH 17: There will be many events across Great Falls for the annual Western Art Week, including Footprints On The Trail; Gun & Western Show; Legends West Art Show; Best Of The West Art Show; and more. Click here for the full list of events.

Western Art Week

FRIDAY, MARCH 15: The annual Loaves & Fishes Dinner will be from 4:30pm until 7pm at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Great Falls (1326 First Avenue North). The dinner will also include a silent auction. The proceeds of the dinner go to the emergency food program FISH. Free will offering. For more information, call Harold at 406-761-5009.

SATURDAY MARCH 16: Come to the Sun River Spring Market at 26 Ramble Inn Road in Sun River from 9am until 3pm. This is fundraiser for the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. Variety of craft, antique, vintage and home based businesses. The Easter Bunny will join us for pictures from 11-12, so bring the kids. We will have soup and chili for sale along with a raffle basket as well! For more information, call Laura at 406-965-3087.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17: Saint Patrick's Day Feed at Tuffy's Sunset (48 Sun Prairie Road) from 3pm until 9pm. Come out and enjoy some Corned Beef and Cabbage. Donations greatly appreciated. For more information, call Cathie at 406-964-8527.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17: There will be a benefit for Jamie Brown from 2pm until 7pm at the Black Eagle Community Center. The event will raise money so she may travel to Minnesota for heart surgery. We are having a silent auction, Indian taco sale, bake sale and 50/50 raffle. For more information, call Diana at 406-217-4323.

Benefit for Jamie Brown

MONDAY, MARCH 18: Raise-a-Pint Night at the Mighty Mo Brewery (412 Central Avenue) in Great Falls for the Golden Triangle Resource Council; learn what is happening with the new Montana Food Hub, as well as what we are planning for this summer. GTRC is your local affiliate of Northern Plains Resource Council. For every pint purchased between 5pm and 8 pm, Mighty Mo will donate $1 to our work. For more information, call Steve at 406-564-5959.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21: Come enjoy GFPS Choir Concert from 7pm until 8pm at 1900 Second Avenue South in Great Falls. The Music In Our Schools Month concert will feature choirs from East Middle School, North Middle School, C.M. Russell High School, and Great Falls High School. For more information, call Amber at 406-268-6079.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21: Come to the Co-Parenting Orientation Forum from 4:30pm until 6pm at 401 Third Avenue North. How to deal/work with the other parent on a parenting plan to have happy children. Three Speakers-A. Judge. B. Mediator C. Co-Parent Educator/Family Therapist. For more information, call the Cascade County Law Clinic at 406-452-6269.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23: Come to the Valley Vendor Fair at 301 Largest Street in Sun River from 10am until 3pm. It will feature a variety of vendors and products with cinnamon rolls and a soup lunch for sale. For more information, call Karen at 406-590-1074.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5: Come to a Veterans Breakfast at Alliance For Youth from 7am until 9m (3220 11th Avenue South). Veterans Mentoring Veterans is sponsoring a FREE breakfast for you and your family. Catch up with old friends...and make new ones! All Veterans are invited. We will be serving some great food, hot coffee and lots of comradery! For more information, call Michelle at 406-868-7388.

Veterans Mentoring Veterans

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: The town of Cascade will host a Spring Craft Fair from 9am until 3pm at 13 South Front Street (Wedsworth Hall). Free admission. Vendors with miscellaneous items; lunch available for purchase. Fun day for shopping! For more information, call Charlene at 406-231-1700.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: Light of Hope Pajama Brunch at 835 Great Northern Boulevard in Helena from 10:30am until 3pm. Fundraiser for CASA of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties. Brunch, Bottomless Mimosas, Silent & Live Auction, 50/50 Drawing, Live Music by Marly Kendrick. Wear Your Favorite Pajamas! For more information, call Tammy at 406-457-0797.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10: Confero Sports Foundation will host its Annual Mixer at Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall in Great Falls from 5:30pm until 8pm. Food, Games, No-Host Bar, Silent Auction and you can meet new and old friends! For more information or tickets ($25), call Roger at 406-788-4661.

FRIDAY APRIL 12: Come enjoy the Sunflower Dance Quilt Show at the Trades & Industry Building at Montana ExpoPark from 9am until 6pm. The Falls Quilt Guild bi-annual show will feature 200 quilts, vendors, and demonstrations. Admission is $5 for both days (April 12-13). For more information, call Jackie at 406-899-7803 or click here.

Falls Quilt Guild

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Join the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home for its third annual Cowboy Cabaret fundraising event. It will feature a concert by The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and much more as we fundraise to help children in our community. The event kicks off at 6pm at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue). For more information, click here or call 406-727-4843. To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: The town of Augusta will host South Fork Roundup Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering from 1pm until 8 pm at the Roundup Barn (2802 Highway 21). Brought to you by The Augusta Area Historical Society, featuring Randy Rieman and Brigid & Johnny Reedy. No host bar and wine bar; dinner. For more information contact Deb at 406-403-9608 or Kerry at 406-788-3784, or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Friends of NRA Banquet Dinner at Exhibition Hall (Montana ExpoPark) in Great Falls starting at 5:30pm. Prime Rib 75.00 Adults, 40.00 for 14 and Under. Tickets on sale at Mitchell Supply and NRA.org. For more information, call Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

Great Falls Figure Skating Club

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26: Come to the Auto Parts Swap Meet from noon until 7pm in the Heritage Building at Montana ExpoPark. Also runs on Saturday from 8am until 5pm. Admission $5. For more information, call 406-454-1155.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.



FRIDAY, MAY 10: Deadline for submissions to perform in Peace Place's "Center Stage" fundraiser. Solo singers compete for cash prizes. Must be at least 18 years old at time of event - June 21, 2024. To enter, submit a 1-2 minute video audition to events@peaceplacegf.com. Singers will be notified of selection on May 17, 2024. Selected singers must pay a $25 (non-refundable) registration fee by May 24, 2024. Voting will consist of both audience and judge votes. Individual singers only please, one song each. For more information, contact Gloria Braucht at 406-642-0235 or click here.



SATURDAY, JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16: Join us for Payton’s Run in Browning starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9. This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland. Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight. In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on. Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved. Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE! For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

Payton’s Run

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

