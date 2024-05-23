Out & About (May 24-26)

On Friday, The Salvation Army in Great Falls will host a free screening of the movie "Super Mario Bros." The event will run from 6pm until 8pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. It is part of their Free Friday Night hangout, and is open to everyone of all ages. There will be free popcorn and bottled water, and there will be a snack bar to buy treats. For more information, call 406-453-0391.

On Saturday, Western Feed Corral will host a Chili Cook-off to raise money for Branches On The Spectrum, a non-profit that helps children with autism. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The event will be from noon until 2pm at 2502 Vaughn Road, and all are welcome. Bring your special chili recipe; cost is $10 per entry. For more information, call Tina at 406-836-2689.

On Sunday, the Great Falls Voyagers and Everyday IGA will host a Kids Season Ticket T-Shirt Giveaway at Centene Stadium. The game starts at 11:30 a.m. and features the Voyagers taking on the Billings Mustangs. Kids get a special t-shirt from Everyday IGA, and they receive free admission to future games when they wear the shirt.

Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

TUESDAY MAY 28: Come watch the Great Falls Voyagers on Salvation Army Night. Game starts at 7pm at Centene Stadium. The Salvation Army will be at the game and the more tickets we sell, the more we benefit. Tickets are $13. If you’re interested, please come by 1000 17th Avenue South or call 406-453-0391. For more information, call Michael Halverson at 406-453-0391.

WEDNESDAY MAY 29: The town of Choteau will host an open house with FEMA and the MT DNRC from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at the Choteau Pavilion to discuss the new Flood Maps for the City of Choteau and the potential effects to your home and community from this update. For more information, call Chris Hindoien at 406-590-3031.

SATURDAY JUNE 1: Bicyclists and hikers can access and cross over the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dam is normally closed to public access, but the agency worked with NorthWestern Energy to provide this opportunity for hikers and bikers to experience the trails along both sides of the Missouri River. Normally only available as an out and back hike or ride, opening the dam for public access allows trail users to make a loop and hike or ride on both sides of the river during a single trip. Click here for more information.

FWP Cochrane Dam

THURSDAY JUNE 6: Come enjoy Family Fun Night at the Races at Electric City Speedway (2801 Old Havre Highway) from 4pm until 6pm. Come meet the modified drivers and see their cars, who will be on hand to discuss their rides. Plus, enjoy delicious concessions! This event is open to everyone, so mark your calendars and bring your family and friends. For more information, call Todd Neighbor at 406-217-1442.

JUNE 7-JUNE 9: Time for the annual Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show. It will be at the Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark on Friday from 2pm to 7pm; on Saturday from 10am to 5pm; and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. This will be one of the finest assortments of crystals, beads, fossils, faceted stones & gems in Montana. Interested rockhounds can join the Central Montana Prospectors rock club. For more information, call Don Schnittgen at 406-945-4680 or click here.

MTN News File photo from last year's Crystal, Rock, And Bead Show

JUNE 7-9: Come to Choteau for the Melissa Cultural Festival from 9am until 10pm at the Choteau Pavillion (204 First Street NE). Music, language, history, crafts, Metis Elder panel, animal call/story telling contest, Metis Ridge Tour, and much more, everyone is welcome and the event is free. For more information, call Kathy Moran at 406-250-0762.

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Come enjoy the Summer Solstice Arts & Crafts Show at Montana ExpoPark from 10am until 5pm. Artesian Craftsman from all over Montana will attend this free event. Live entertainment all day along with raffles to support the artist's. For more information, call Kym Stevens at 406-750-5566.

SATURDAY JUNE 15: Come enjoy the Belt PRCA Rodeo starting at 6pm at the Belt Rodeo Grounds (644 Lewis Street). Rodeo continues on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $15 for adults; $6 ages 6-15; under 6 are free. For more information, call Dave Anderson at 406-788-4486, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 15: Come enjoy Geraldine Fun Day at 747 Collins Avenue West. Scheduled events include a pancake breakfast, fun run, airport fly-in, bake sale, cornhole tournament, dunk tank, lawnmower races, and a parade. Click here for the complete schedule. Live music begins at 6pm with Tris Munsik, followed by The Josh Abbott Band at 7. No coolers, bring a lawn chair. Tickets are $35. Cash only at the door or buy in advance at GeraldineAC.com.

SUNDAY JUNE 16: Join us for Payton’s Run in Browning starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9. This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland. Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight. In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on. Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved. Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE! For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

Payton’s Run

JUNE 17-JUNE 28: Skyline Early Learning Family Center (3300 3rd Street NE) will host Safety Town from 1pm until 4pm from June 17 through June 28. Registration is now open (click here). It is a two- week day camp for children entering kindergarten this fall. Topics include traffic safety, fire safety, RR safety, guns, strangers, digital, school bus, etc. Cost is $100 (3hrs/day) Morning or Afternoon. For more information, call Veronica Griffith at 406-771-5107.

SATURDAY JUNE 22: Come enjoy the Fossil Fun Fest in at the Depot Museum in Rudyard. The day-long event will feature a 3x3 kids basketball tourney; craft and food vendors; dinosaur movies; street dance; and paleontologists. Also - a new nodosaur skeleton will be unveiled. For more information, call 406-355-4356.

Fossil Fun Fest

FRIDAY JUNE 28: Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana will host Golf Fore Kids Sake from 9am until 3:30pm at Eagle Falls Golf Club (1025 25th Street North). Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Tournament is in scramble format. Each participant leaves with a BBBS swag bag, and a chance to win from a bucket raffle, silent auction and more! Twosome team costs $275 and foursome team costs $550. For more information call Skyler Bilbrey at 406-205-0036 or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Come enjoy Dragon's Tear from 9am until 6pm at the Art Higgins Memorial Park (Black Eagle). Join the Shire of Stan Wyrm, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism as we step back into the past. Our annual event Dragon's Tear is a chance to experience the middle ages and Renaissance as it should have been. Watch fighters compete in armored and rapier combat. Take various classes in the arts and Sciences, play medieval games. There will be food trucks and games for the kids. Come dress up and join us, loaner garb is available. For more information, call Angee Steir at 406-868-7328, or click here.

JUNE 29-30: There will be a Mud Day Celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South). Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm. There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more. Cost is $10/person; children two and under are free. Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn. There will also be food trucks on-site. For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy the Beltstock Concert at the Belt Rodeo Grounds from 5pm until 11pm. BACK TO THE 80s ROCK - groove to heart-pumping classics from Prince, Guns N' Roses, Joan Jett, Madonna, Cheap Trick, Journey and more as sensational vocalist Stephanie Hodgson takes the stage! Tease up those locks, break out the neon, and get amped to party like it's 1989! SPECIAL GUEST: ROB QUIST AND GREAT NORTHERN featuring HALLADAY QUIST - get ready to experience the legendary talents of Montana's premier singer-songwriters and performers, Rob and Halladay Quist! They're taking the stage to electrify you with iconic tunes from the Mission Mountain Wood Band, The Montana Band, Rob Quist with Great Northern, and Halladay's very own sizzling solo repertoire. ALSO APPEARING: UP IN THE AIR BAND - get ready to rock as Great Falls' own classic rock band kicks off the show with a high-energy set! Tickets are $30 at the gate or in advance at the Belt Performing Arts Center (website). Kids 12 and under no charge with an adult entry. No coolers - Food and Beverage vendors on site all day: Jammers BBQ! VFW Burgers and Brats! Bring a lawn chair or use bleacher seating. Limited credit card use - predominantly CASH sales - ATM on site and at Belt area businesses. For more information, call 406-277-3844 or click here.