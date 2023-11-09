Out & About (November 11)

GREAT FALLS — This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9: The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road) will host “Retracing the Steps of Lewis and Clark” from 6:30pm until 8pm. Wild Montana's Island Range Chapter will host retired history teacher and Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation member Norman Anderson who will share about the physical rigors the explorers faced in their 1804 to 1806 journey. He will also highlight a few hikes that people can take in the Great Falls area today in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark. For more information, call Sara Buley at 406-788-3370.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9: The Great Falls Public Library will host an Open House from 5pm until 7pm, with snacks, 15 activity stations, and raffle prizes. Come meet your library team and find out how the library is planning on implementing the funds collected from the June Mill Levy. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11: Come to the Marysville Fall Fest from 10am until 5pm at 122 Main Street in Marysville. Fall Fest at the beautiful historic Cotton Club/General Store. Various vendors from pottery, wood working, jewelry so much more. Great time to get Christmas presents out of the way. So worth the drive. For more information, contact Tammy Bridges at 406-439-2292 or tammy.bridges1960@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11: Come enjoy the Sun River Methodist Church Bazaar from 9am until 2pm at 205 West Carroll Street in Sun River. There will be a service provided, local crafters, baked goods, soup and pie served. For more information, call Lynn Rohrer at 970-290-7452

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11: Come enjoy the Festival Of Trees at St. Thomas Child & Family Center (1710 Benefis Court) from 6:30pm until 10:30pm. Professionally decorated Christmas trees are available for live auction and an amazing array of items are available for silent auction. Tickets are $100 each and include the event, food and open bar. All proceeds remain with St Thomas and go towards assisting families in need and our mission of serving vulnerable families and children. For more information, call Carrie at 406-761-6538.

St. Thomas Child & Family Center

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11: There will be Amateur Radio License Testing starting at 10am at the Great Falls Masonic Temple (821 Central Avenue). Cost $15 to test. Bring FRN and/or current license. To register, or for more information, contact GFMARC@proton.me.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11: Monthly meeting of the Black Eagle-Assinniboine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It will be from noon until 2pm at the Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls. Members will enjoy a program called Fort Shaw: Military, Soldiers & School, presented by Burnett Batista. For more information, calls Selene Thomas at 406-868-1007.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11: Kids Club is a monthly free program for kids in kindergarten - 6th grade. Kids Club will meet November 11 from 10AM -Noon. November’s theme is Fun Fall Foods. Kids will make (and taste) several yummy kid friendly snacks. Kids Club is held at First United Methodist Church located at 610 2nd Ave N. Use the Rainbow Door entrance near the alley. For further information or to preregister call or text Maryellen at 406-868-8260.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12: Come enjoy a Lutefisk/Meatball Dinner from noon until 3pm at Bethel Lutheran Church in Joplin (307 Second Avenue). Lutefisk, Meatballs, Lefsa, potatoes, Salad Bar, and Scandanavian cookies served family style. For more information call Pastor Cheryl Muncy at 406-460-0936.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13: Want to learn about Golden Eagles, Wolverine, and Lynx? Join the Upper Missouri Breaks Audubon Society for a presentation by researchers Kalon Baughan and Bret Davis at the Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks Region 4 headquarters building at 4600 Giant Springs Road. This fascinating glimpse into these wildlife species is free of charge and open to the public. It will be from 7pm until 8:30pm. For more information, call Beth Hill at 406-217-2364.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13: There will be a Wreaths Across America fundraiser from 5pm until 7pm at the Five Guys restaurant (2104 10th Avenue South, Great Falls). The Black Eagle-Assinniboine Chapter of NSDAR is sponsoring the event. All proceeds will be used to buy wreaths for the Wreaths Across America program to be placed on veteran's graves at Highland Cemetery on December 16th. For more information, call Selene Thomas at 406-868-1007 or click here.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13: Monthly meeting of TPUSA Faith from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church (1300 1st Avenue North). Join us for Session 2 of Defending the Faith. In this session, we will dive into the question: Does truth exist? We will look at what our current culture says about truth, the error in denying objective truth, and equip you with tools to answer this important question for yourself and for those who challenge Christian faith. For more information, contact Deb Chibroski at tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com, or click here.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14: From 7pm until 8pm at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road), historian Ken Robison will highlight the Lewis & Clark Expedition through Fort Benton’s eyes in a special program titled, “Ft Benton Remembers Lewis and Clark: A prelude to the Great Portage.” Robison will speak on the prelude to the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s portage around the Great Falls of the Missouri. This includes the critical decision on the course of the Missouri at Decision Point, a few memorable events at Grog Spring, and the reunion of Lewis and his men in 1806 after his Two Medicine fight with the Blackfeet. The program is hosted by the Portage Route Chapter (PRC) of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, as part of the Ida Johnson Lecture Series, and is free to the public. The program is also available online through a Zoom link, by contacting PRC Board Member Zeke Leeds at eleeds1221@gmail.com, with PRC Program on the subject line. For more information, contact Jay Russell at jstuartruss1805@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16: Cult classic film "Napoleon Dynamite" is coming to Great Falls! Join other fans for a screening of the movie, followed by a discussion with stars Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) at the Mansfield Theater at 8pm. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes “Napoleon Dynamite” one of the most quoted movies of our time. For tickets and more information, click here.

Visit Great Falls Montana

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16: The general meeting of Walleyes Unlimited will be from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at 2332 Smelter Avenue NE in Black Eagle. With winter coming a seminar on ice fishing safety, equipment and tackle will be provided by a Walleyes Unlimited member. Seminar will start at 7pm but there will be food provided by the chapter at 6:30ish. For more information, call Robbi at 406-590-6565 or Brenda at 406-868-2676.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18: Come to the Cat-Griz Watch Party at P. Gibson’s in Great Falls (1600 Fox Farm Road). Party starts at 11am with kick-off at noon. No reservations. Food & drink specials, 50/50, giveaways and silent auction items. Wear your team colors and have some fun! Open to everyone! Both MSU & UM ask for a $5 donation. For more information, call Vince at 406-727-3077 or click here.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22: A beloved show is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Enjoy the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25: Come light up the season and the big Christmas tree at the annual Parade Of Lights in downtown Great Falls starting at 6pm. This year's theme is "Cowboy Christmas." If you would like to register a float, contact celeste@downtowngreatfalls.net (deadline is Nov 17).

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25: There will be a Vendor Craft Show from 10am until 4pm at The Atrium (220 Third Avenue) in Havre. The Black Saturday Vendor Craft Show will have Tumblers, sweaters (special orders welcomed for these items), homemade gifts, homemade baked goods (tray orders will be able to be made with this vendor) Homemade knitted toys, wood items and jewelry, and home made gumbo and creole, with many more vendors to purchase from. So come on down and start your Christmas shopping. If anyone is interested in being a vendor please contact us at the number listed. For more information, call 406-265-2258 (Crystal Laufer or Cindy Fitzpatrick.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25: Come enjoy “Shop The Falls - Small Business Saturday” from 9am until 5pm at 1601 Second Avenue North, Suite 108, in Great Falls. Vendors from around Great Falls selling anything from Clothing, Tiny Tattoos, Permanent Jewelry, B12 Shots, Holistic Services, & much more! Treats, crafts, jewelry, and tax services will also be served/available. For more information, call Kindra Cobeaga at 406-781-5416.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: Come to the Sun River Winter Market from 9am until 3p at fire station (26 Ramble Inn Road) in Sun River. Santa will be there for pictures in front of the Fire Truck from 11-12. Come get your holiday shopping done! We will have a variety of Craft Vendors, Antique/Vintage sellers and Home based businesses. For more information, call Laura Carlsson at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will host the 'Twas 3 weeks before Christmas' Winter Solstice Arts, Crafts, and Vintage Show from 10am until 5pm. Bed Bath & Beyond location, upper level. Come shop with our Highly talented Vendors and find the perfect unique gift and Holiday decor. Carolers, musicians and dancers will be performing throughout the day. Stop in to visit Santa and the kiddie Craft corner with your kiddos! Free Admission. For more information, call Solstice Arts and Crafts at 406 750 5566.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3: There will be a Christmas Rummage & Bake Sale from noon until 6pm at 159 Main Street in Shelby. Come down to the building previously owned as Larson's Clothing Company in Shelby, Montana! For more information, call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots. Featuring an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state. We will have 12 performing acts, a 50/50 drawing, and a raffle featuring items donated from around the community. All proceeds will be donated directly to Toys For Tots, to help children in need receive Christmas gifts. This event is open to the public, 21+. Admission is just $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy. Only $10 for 12 bands and artists, for an incredible cause. For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Cattlemen of Montana will host Cattlemen's Day from 9am until 4pm at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls to discuss issues important to Cattlemen of Montana. We will have a panel discussion regarding the importance of grazing for the environment, as well as invasive species, members from USDA, NRCS and many more. Time for questions and answers, so please attend. There is no registration fee, and the event is open to all. For more information, contact Jan McDonald at 406-467-2251 or click here.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11: There will be a Tree Of Lights Celebration Of Life from 6:30pm until 8pm at 640 Park Avenue in Shelby (Logan Health Center). For more information call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Come enjoy Candy Cane Lane from 3pm until 8:30pm at Jacyee Park. We release the maps at the event (and hot cocoa). You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt. They are free events (donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit a local non-profit). For more information, click here.

EVENTS IN 2024

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.