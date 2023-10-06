Out & About (Saturday, October 7)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Come to “Raise the Woof Comedy Night” at The Do Bar from 7pm to 9pm (1800 Third Street NW). Comedians scheduled to perform are Phillip Kopczynski and Harry J. Reilly. An evening filled with fun, humor, and a howling good time, all while raising funds for the adorable furry friends at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. Your ticket purchase will directly support shelter initiatives, helping to provide food, medical care, and a safe haven for these lovable pets. For more information or to buy tickets, click here, or call the Animal Shelter at 406-452-1068.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Benefit for Nicholas "Chowder" Laverdure from 3pm until 7pm at 1501 Ninth Street South in Great Falls. Nicholas was diagnosed with stage 4 non-smokers lung cancer. There will be a silent auction, food, karaoke, and 50/50. Also serving enchiladas w/ rice for $8, nachos for $5, and super nachos for $7. Anything helps and is very much appreciated. Call Carla @ 406-403-6512 or chowder @ 406-781-4697, for more information.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Wedsworth Library in the town of Cascade will host its annual Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale from 9am until 4pm at 13 South Front Street. Hardbounds $2; paperbacks 50¢; DVDs and audiobooks $2. In addition to the book sale, there will be delicious homemade soup and bread (and treats) for sale. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 406-468-2848 or click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Join us for a fundraiser called Kupa'a Lahaina from 6pm until 11pm at Magpie (202 Second Avenue South, Great Falls). Kupa'a Lahaina means Stand With Lahaina. All proceeds will be donated to the People of Lahaina that are directly affected by the wildfires. We have Hawaiian Style plate lunches for $20 pre-sale tickets, or $25 at the door. We will also have live music by The UpRoots, Hula Dancing, T-Shirt sales, 50/50, and silent auction. Tickets available at Magpie or Paniolo Cafe (600 Central Avenue, Suite 109).. For more information, contact Sedgie Davis at 406-231-5553, or click here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 (through October 14): A week-long Gathering Of Families event will highlight and celebrate Montana's Native American culture, while bring together members of all tribes together for family fun, cultural events, and more. A powwow and a unity parade on the last day. Events will be held at several locations across the Great Falls community. For more information, contact Travis Wilmore at 406-836-2033 or click here to visit the website for details and schedule.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9: Turning Point USA Cascade County will host its monthly meeting from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church (1300 1st Avenue North). We will be praying over our city elections as well as our city, county and state leaders. We also will begin “Defending the Faith” with a 15 minute video and brief quiz and discussion. For more information: tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10: Join us for the Charlie Russell Back Country Horsemen Potluck from 6:30pm until 8pm at 4600 Giant Springs Road - general meeting, potluck dinner and pie social! Bring a dish or pie to share and come learn about Charlie Russell Back Country Horsemen. For more information, contact Christian Rohloff at crohloff7@gmail.com or click here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11: Come enjoy Just As I Am - The African Children's Choir from 7pm until 8:30pm at Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Drive) in Great Falls. The African children's choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The concert is free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support the choir. For more information, call 406-454-1309.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11: The Great Falls Public Library will host a free event called “Researching Beyond Tribal Rolls: Native American Ancestry.” The event runs from 2pm until 4pm. Genealogy experts will show visitors on the third floor of the library the great number of on-site resources available for searches of ancestors of Montana's tribal people; including the fur trade era in Canada and the United States. Those records extend connections beyond Montana's tribal enrollment records for descendants of fur traders as well as for those who have been missing from family histories. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349 or click here.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12: The Great Falls Public Library will host a free paranormal presentation titled “Visiting The Beyond” starting at 6pm. Curt Strutz takes the audience on a paranormal journey as he guides guests through some of the nation’s most haunted locations including abandoned hospitals, schools, asylums, homes and more. Curt uses original photos, deep historical documents, and haunted experiences. Curt has done his presentations at hundreds of libraries and museums. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349 or click here.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13/14: Come to the Great Falls Ski & Board Swap from 5pm until 9pm at the Trades & Industries Building at Montana ExpoPark. There is no better place to get everything you need for the ski & snowboard season and take in your used gear that’s stashed in the garage! You can bring in your equipment between 11:30 and 9pm on Friday or between 9 and 11am on Saturday. Doors open for the sale Friday at 5:00pm and at 9:00am on Saturday at the Trades and Industries Building at the Fairgrounds. Admission is free. For questions visit them online at greatfallsskiclub.com or visit them on Facebook.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: The Montana Performing Arts Consortium will host an Artist Showcase from 9am until 5pm at the Mansfield Center in downtown Great Falls. Showcases are free and open to the public and start at 9:00AM, 12:30PM, and 3:30PM. Featured performers include the Jazz Legacy Project (Georgia), Mari Black Trio (Massachusetts), Pollo Loco (Montana), Tomas Kubinek (Massachusetts), Ollee Owens (Alberta), Sarah Hagen (Prince Edward Island), Steve Leslie (Tennessee), Leeroy Stagger (British Columbia), Duende Libre (Washington), Mud Bay Jugglers (Washington), Megan Karls (Montana), Ian Sherwood (Nova Scotia), The Wardens (Alberta), Sundae + Mr. Goessl (Wisconsin), Acoustic Eidolon (Colorado), Phyllis Sinclair (Alberta), and Sam Platts and the Plainsmen (Montana). For more information, click here, or contact Emily Wolfram at 406.284.5524.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: VFW Post 1087 will host its annual Craft Bazaar from 10am until 6pm at 4123 Tenth Avenue South. Variety of homemade crafts, food and door prizes, free admission. For more information, contact Kristi Stewart at Ltlhopper@hotmail.com or call 406-454-1166.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: Join us for Kids Club from 10am until noon at First United Methodist Church (610 Second Avenue North). Kids Club is a free monthly program for children in kindergarten-6th grade. October’s activities will relate to Fall and Halloween. Kids will participate in crafts, stories, games and cooking. Preregister by calling or texting 406-868-8260.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: The Golden Triangle Pheasants Forever Banquet will be from 5pm until 9:30pm at the Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South, Great Falls). Dinner, live and silent auction, 50/50, raffles, games and more. Funds raised support local habitat conservation and youth development. Our chapter supports Cascade, Choteau, Glacier, Pondera and Teton Counties. For more information, contact D.D. at 406-564-2756, click here, or email pres0505@pfofficers.org.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: The Great Falls Masonic Amateur Radio Club will be hosting their next Amateur Radio License test session on Saturday, October 14th at 10am at the Masonic Temple (821 Central Avenue). To register or for more information, please send an e-mail to GFMARC@proton.me. No walk-ins.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: Monthly meeting of the Daughters Of The American Revolution from noon until 2pm at Meadow Lark Country Club (300 Country Club Boulevard). Members will enjoy a program on the Witches of New England presented by chapter member Wanda Sato. For more information, call Selene at 406-868-1007.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17: Come see “Electric City’s Got Talent” from 6pm until 8:30pm at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). Auditions are open now via our Facebook event page. Acts will be selected September 25th to perform on the night of the event at the Newberry. Grand prize of $500, along with many other prizes and raffles! Enjoy appetizers by All The Things Charcuterie! All proceeds will benefit Stronger Co., a nonprofit serving women who experience abuse and betrayal. For more information, contact Carly Webber at carlywebber@strongerco.org, or click here for the Facebook event page.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Optimist Club of Great Falls Pre-Holiday Show from 10am until 5pm at Montana ExpoPark (Exhibition Hall). Free admission to this yearly event sponsored by the Optimist Club of Great Falls to help in their mission to help children reach their full potential. There will be more than 75 vendors with a variety of products to get the holiday shopping season started right. For more information, call Melissa Alexander at 406-899-1713.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will host a Holiday Sale from 8am until 2pm at 1000 17th Avenue South in Great Falls. See what we've got that could make your holidays brighter and cheerier! One day only! We hope to see you there! For more information, contact Debby Kelly at 406-868-2054.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Come to the Shelby Elks Christmas Craft Fair from 9am until 6pm at the Elks Lodge, 137 Main Street in Shelby. For more information, call Sherry Cullen at 406-460-2821.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22: Join us for a benefit to help Sarah Mitchell, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 cervical cancer. We are hoping to help her be able to focus on her health as she undergoes chemo and radiation as this cancer is currently inoperable. We want to help her family to not have to stress so much after being hit with such an unexpected diagnosis. The event will be at Fraternal Order of Eagles (1501 Ninth Street South) from 4pm until 7pm. If there is anything you would like to contribute to the benefit, or for more information, call 406-403-2869.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26: The Lodge Senior Living will host a Trick Or Treat Spooktacular from 4pm until 6pm at 1801 Ninth Street South.Treaters can visit residents door to door to collect candy. Residents will have a door decorating contest with lots of spooky decorations! For more information, contact Erin Doran at 406-868-4884 or click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: Helena Music Teachers Association will host a Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction from 8:30am until 10:50am at 3580 N. Benton (Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church) in Helena. The annual fundraiser provides scholarships to music students and we need you there with us! For more information, contact Cheryl McKenty at dcmcken@bresnan.net or click here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Come to Great Falls Nazarene Church’s Fun Fall Family Festival from 5pm until 7pm at 1727 Second Avenue South. Fun for all ages, this carnival style event has inflatables, carnival games, trunk or treat, and more! For more information, call 406-453-3941.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Great Falls Kiwanis is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” from 2pm until 4pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase and candy for the kids! We would love to see everyone there! For more information, call Andrea at 406-781-3199.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Join us for “A Special Halloween” from 2pm until 3:30pm at 3809 Sixth Avenue South (alleyway between parking lot). A Halloween experience for kiddos who can't trick or treat due to mobility issues, sensory issues, medical complications, sight impairment, or other obstacles. This is a drive-thru program providing safe, prepackaged candy and trinkets for children who cannot trick or treat. This event is limited to those who register in advance (beginning October 1) and who can not trick or treat due to physical/medical issues within the family. Hosted by Sunrise Presbyterian church. For more information, call Jessica at 406-453-2031, or click here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Join us for Trinity Lutheran Church Lutefisk Dinner from 12:30pm until 3pm at 38 First Avenue SW in Choteau. Lutefisk, Lefse, Swedish Meatballs, Rutabagas and all trimmings served family style. Take out meals available - will deliver in Choteau, Handicap accessible. Preschool Free, Grades 1-6: $8, Adults, $20. For more information, call Paula Jaconetty at 406-590-1379.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4: Come to Pinewood Derby After Hours from 5pm until 9 pm at 500 First Avenue South. The event is hosted by the Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council for adults over 21. Test your derby-car-building skills. Weigh-in starts at 5 p.m., the first race begins at 6 p.m. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, Best-In-Show, and more! Driver Registration includes: One pinewood derby car kit, food, and two drink tickets. Pit Crew Registration (non-racer) includes: food and two drink tickets. For more information, contact Lewis & Clark District Executive, Dan Hair - dan.hair@scouting.org or 406-761-6000.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22: A beloved show is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Enjoy the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.