Out and About: A taste of fall at Missoula’s Red Hen Farms and Orchard

MISSOULA — A fall favorite for many is visiting a local farm to pick pumpkins, drink hot apple cider and go on hayrides, and that’s exactly what we are doing in this edition of Out and About.

We headed out to Red Hen Farms and Orchard in Missoula to check out some of the fall festivities that are taking place.

A farm and the fall season just go hand in hand and there is plenty to do at Red Hen Farm to get you in that fall spirit.

“Yeah, we are going to have a fun October. We have hayrides coming up this weekend and next weekend. And we have tons of edible squash and pumpkins so people can come out and purchase. Then we also have our farm stand going that’s filled with fruit. We have plums, pears, apples and raspberries.” - Red Hen Farm and Orchard’s Julie Enghpeters

People can also take part in Red Hen Farms and Orchard's U-pick program. Just go to https://redhenfarm.net/, RSVP, and then head out and pick fresh berries right from the source.