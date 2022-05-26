Out and About: Biking along Going-to-the-Sun Road

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - A drive along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park can easily take your breath away. But could biking be even better?

It's arguably one of the most beautiful and scenic drives you may ever go on but as you’re driving it, you feel a little rushed. Cars are lined up behind you; you want to go slow, but you feel like you should go fast.

One possible solution is to bike the iconic road. Before the road opens to cars but after the plows have had time to clear the snow is the sweet spot where Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to bikers and hikers only.

This has always been a popular springtime activity, but in recent years the introduction of e-bikes has made it even more popular where now you can cruise all the way to Logan Pass if conditions are right. But there are a few restrictions to keep in mind.

“E-bikes are allowed in the park as long as you are peddling while the pedal assist is on. You can not use the throttle by itself,” Glacier National Park spokesperson Brandy Burke explained.

Brandy Burke

Something new this year is the Avalanche Hazard Closure, where depending on the avalanche danger the road may be closed in certain spots. This is updated every Thursday. And it's important that if you come across the closure, do not go past it.

“With the new avalanche hazard closure this year, we really want to emphasize to people that if you go past these closures not only are you putting yourself at risk but our park rangers at risk too,” Burke said. “If you get caught going past these closures it is up to a $5,000 fine or six months in jail. So yeah, let’s not do that.”

If you have plans to bike or hike Going-to-the-Sun Road, all the information on closures and road conditions can be found on the Glacier National Park website .

Have an event you want to share? Send an email to outandabout@krtv.com - be sure to include event details, such as location, date, time, contact info, and any other relevant information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

