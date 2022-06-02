Out and About: Clancy Days, 'Back in Time' Car Show, Historic Walk

HELENA — If you are looking for fun events the weekend of June 3rd, you can find it all in this week's Out and About.

Clancy Days - June 4th 8 a.m.

In Clancy, the Clancy Days celebration of community and family fun will begin on Saturday, June 4th. beginning at 8 am, you can grab pancakes at the fire hall and make your way to vendor fair and stop by the Clancy Library for a bookseller event and catch the parade at 1 pm.

Step Back in Time Car Show - June 4th 10 a.m.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, you can take a step back in time at Kenny Simpson Nissan for the 6th annual classic car show, with live music, food and vendors. All proceeds will go to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

Historic Walk - June 5th 4 p.m.

On Sunday, June 5th visit Helena's oldest neighborhood in memory of Lewis adn Clark County Historical Society Tour Guide Chuck Jezick for a tour of the oldest homes and structures in the city. Meet at South Rodnet and State Streets. Tickets are $5 a person and children are free.

