Prepping for the Montana State Fair in Great Falls

The Montana State Fair kicks off in Great Falls on Friday, July 25, 2025, and runs through Saturday, August 2, 2025.
Quentin Shores reports on preparations underway by Mighty Thomas Carnival employees:
Here are the headliners that will perform at the fair:
- July 27: Jo Dee Messina
- July 28: Tucker Wetmore
- July 29: Oak Ridge Boys
- July 31: SmashMouth
- August 1: Scotty McCreery
- August 2: Lecrae and Gio
The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course plenty of "fair food."
Fair Hours
Friday, July 25th - 5pm to Midnight
Weekends - Noon to Midnight
Weekdays - Noon to 11 pm
Fair Gate Admission Cost
Adults: 18 to 59 - $10
Children: 5 and under are free
Lunch Special: $7 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 am to 2 pm
Seniors: 60 and older - $7
Youth: 6 to 17 - $7
10-Pack Bonus Buy
$70 for 10 fair gate admission tickets (must be purchased in increments of 10)
On-sale until July 25th at 6 pm
Pre-Sale Carnival Wristbands
PRE-SALE Carnival Wristbands price $28
Purchase at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena Box Office. On-sale until July 25th at 6pm