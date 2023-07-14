Raminator Monster Truck is returning to Great Falls

The Raminator Monster Truck is coming to Great Falls in July.

It will be on display at Great Falls Falls Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (4025 10th Avenue South) on July 21st - and crushing cars on July 22nd at 2 PM.

There is no cost to attend, but organizers ask that you bring some canned goods for the Great Falls Community Food Bank if you can.

Video from previous appearance:

This is the third year that the auto dealer has hosted a monster truck event.

For more information, call 406-788-9816.



