The Shrine Circus will be at Montana ExpoPark on Friday, April 18, and Saturday, April 19.

Promotional material says: "See Camels, Daredevils, thrilling Acrobats, Elephants, Horses, Clowns and Dogs!"

Showtimes on Friday are 4pm and 7:30pm. Showtimes on Saturday are 11am, 3pm, and 7pm.

The event will be inside the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena.

Tickets are available at the door, and also at Kelly's Comics (1201 10th Avenue South); Public Drug (324 Central Office); and the circus office at 610 9th Street North.

Adults are $17; children ages 6-12 are $13. For more information, call 406-564-3668.

VIDEO FROM APRIL 2024:

Shrine Circus returns to Great Falls

With growing concern of exploitation of animals in recent years, some traveling circuses have been retiring their performing animals.

Within the last ten years, several states have restricted the use of performing animals:



Rhode Island (2016) – banned the use of bullhooks

Illinois (2017) – banned the use of elephants in traveling shows

New York (2017) – banned the use of elephants in traveling shows

New Jersey (2018) – banned the use of wild and exotic animals in traveling shows

Hawaii (2018) – banned the use of wild and exotic animals in traveling shows

California (2019) – banned the use of all animals in circuses, except for dogs, cats, and domesticated horses.

Colorado (2021) – banned the use of elephants, big cats, bears, and other animals in circuses and other traveling shows.

Kentucky (2022) – banned the use of both endangered species in circuses and exotic animals in county fairs, including a ban on elephant rides.

The Jordan World Circus uses elephants, horses, and camels in its performances. They assure the public their animals receive the best care and have veterinarians on stand by.

During last year's visit, the Shrine Circus told KRTV: “Our elephants receive the best of everything: food, water and medical attention. Neatsfoot oil is applied regularly to lubricate their skin. Vaseline is applied around the eyes and tail to further protect those areas."

