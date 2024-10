The Sparkettes of Montana baton-twirling organization is ready to host its 20th annual "Trail Of Terror" fundraiser throughout October 2024. In the video above, Brianna and Owen take you on a preview tour!

Price: $20 Adult, $15 Student, $60 for 5 people

Friday and Saturdays in October from 7pm to 11pm

Cash and Card

Address: 47th Street and 13th Avenue South