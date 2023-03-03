You can get this outdoor daybed at Walmart for just $209

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re daydreaming about warm spring and summer days, Walmart is offering a great deal on an outdoor daybed you can purchase now and put together once the weather warms up.

The Costway outdoor daybed is regularly priced at $361, but is currently just $209.99, a savings of $151.01. Made of rattan and steel, the outdoor daybed has armrests, curved backrests and comes with four throw pillows. The cushions are filled with high-density sponges for long-term comfort and are waterproof. The rattan is also weather-resistant.

Holding up to 800 pounds, the outdoor daybed measures 5 feet long, 4.3 feet wide and 2.29 feet tall. Weighing 53 pounds, it holds up to 800 pounds and comes in five colors: beige, gray, navy, red and turquoise. It can be used indoors or outside, and shipping is free.

With a total rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, customers say the outdoor daybed is functional, affordable and a great size.

“Ever since moving into our new house, we have been looking for a decently price sunbed large enough for both me and my SO. This was the only sofa bed large enough to fit both of us. The assembly was very simple, although you have to be aware of the holes for base layers,” wrote reviewer Joel. “Overall the structural is very sturdy and is able to withstand the both of us, weighting up to 300 lbs. For its price, the quality and size more than justified it.”

While most customers have no complaints about the outdoor daybed, some say it’s difficult to put together and the cushions fade in the sun, so it’s important to keep that in mind when ordering.

Not the daybed for you? Amazon has a variety of choices as well, like this AECOJOY Outdoor Daybed with Canopy, priced at $429.99.

The outdoor daybed holds up to 600 pounds and measures 5.5 feet in diameter, which the brand says is enough for four people. It incudes an adjustable UV-resistant canopy, 4-inch thick padded seat cushions and three back pillows.

The seats can be combined or separated, so some pieces can be used as footstools or a coffee table. Customers say that while it it took a while to put together and has some flaws, overall, it’s good for the price and works well.

“I love the this beautiful daybed so much,” wrote Amazon customer Keith Boston. “It looks really nice in my yard now. My new favorite place to curl up with a book or take a nap! This outdoor bed can also be separated into 4 chairs and it’s extremely comfortable and I have enjoyed many days of lounging and reading on it. I also invited three of my friends who also love this daybed very much since its quality and comfort. Thank you very much. Great value, definitely recommend it!”

Another choice is this Safavieh Outdoor Daybed, currently on sale for $490.44, a savings of 50% from the regular price of $981.60.

The daybed measures 4.3 feet wide and 5.2 feet deep and is made to hold one adult. With a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, customers say the daybed is easy to assemble, great for the price and comfortable.

“Love this little lounger! It’s a little smaller than you might think, but it’s still large enough for two average-sized adults to sit on. Works great in our compact space,” wrote Amazon customer CM in TX. “The cushions slide a little when you sit on it, but that’s typical of the sunbrella fabric. It’s worth it, to have fabric that’s so easy to clean. Thumbs up!”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.