Panera Turned Its Most Popular Bakery Items Into Shakes

Panera is taking some of its most popular bakery items up a notch by turning them into something never before seen on the restaurant’s menu: milkshakes!

For the first time ever, Panera is launching milkshakes inspired by its fudge brownies and Kitchen Sink cookies, which are sold 30,000 times per day. Despite not having cheesecake on the menu, they’re also adding a strawberry cheesecake milkshake to round out the new collection.

The milkshakes are being tested in a few markets right now, so they’re not yet available nationwide.

Starting with a shake that’s definitely for chocolate lovers, the Fudge Brownie Swirl Shake is inspired by the Panera signature brownie. Made with Panera brownie chunks blended with vanilla cream and ice, it is topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate.

Next up, the Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl Shake is inspired by a classic slice of strawberry cheesecake. Strawberry puree and cream cheese are blended with vanilla cream and ice, then the shake is topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Lastly, the Kitchen Sink Shake is inspired by Panera’s Kitchen Sink cookie. It is full of Panera cookie pieces that are blended with caramel syrup, a sprinkle of sea salt, vanilla cream and ice. The shake is then topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.

Panera’s Bakery Shakes are currently being sold only in select Texas areas including Waxahachie, Waco, Killeen, Cedar Hill, Temple, Mansfield and Grand Prairie for $5.79 each. If the test run goes well, however, a Panera representative tells Simplemost they may roll out nationwide when the weather warms up in 2023.

If you’re not in one of the areas with the shakes on the menu, you can make your own decadent milkshakes right at home, including Disney’s famous Peanut Butter and Jelly Milkshake, which is served at the 50’s Prime Time Café in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The peanut butter and jelly milkshake calls for just four ingredients you likely already have on hand and takes minutes to make. Simply combine peanut butter and grape or strawberry jelly, vanilla ice cream and milk in a blender and blend until smooth.

Are you a fan of milkshakes?

