Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle; driver flees scene

(UPDATE) Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police are looking for a vehicle with damage to the front end. Police said they have recovered a few vehicle parts from the scene but do not have a full description of the vehicle.

The victim is an adult male, but his name and age have not been released at this point.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the department at 406-657-8200.

Andrea Lutz/Q2 News Billings police officers investigate the scene Tuesday morning of a fatal hit-and-run where a pedestrian was killed.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday in Billings.

Police said just before 7 a.m. the incident happened at Sixth Street West and Broadwater Avenue.

Broadwater Avenue was closed between Sixth Street West and Seventh Street West, police said, and advised motorists to expect delays and chose an alternate route.

No other information has been released yet. We will update you if we get more information.



