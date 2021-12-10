Pillsbury, Lisa Frank Team Up For Neon Unicorn Sugar Cookies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
If you grew up in the ’90s, chances are you, or at least one of your friends, had something from Lisa Frank. Whether it was a folder, pencil case, stickers or even clothing, the brand’s whimsical, neon-colored designs were a huge hit with kids and teens.
Decades later, Lisa Frank is making a bit of a comeback for ’90s-kids-turned-adults with everything from adult coloring books to specially decorated hotel rooms and now, baked goods.
Pillsbury’s new limited-edition Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape sugar cookie dough comes ready to bake and is even safe to eat raw. It features a unicorn design that will inspire plenty of nostalgia in millennial home bakers. The dough is the same Pillsbury sugar cookie dough that has come in other pop culture-inspired designs, like ones for “Elf,” Pokémon and Trolls.
You’ll find the cookies in grocery stores nationwide beginning in December for around $2.67 per package, each of which contains 20 pre-cut cookies.
More Lisa Frank Awesomeness
Still need more Lisa Frank in your life? You can also buy new Lisa Frank nail polish and nail art from Orly. The collection includes bright nail polish, topcoats, confetti topper and nail wraps featuring candy-colored, fantastical imagery and prints including rainbows, animals and space. In other words, exactly what you’d expect from a Lisa Frank-licensed product.
A trio of colors costs $31.99 at Ulta, while the shimmery iridescent Star Glaze topcoat and Hits the Spot confetti topper are both $10.99.
Pillsbury’s Holiday Line
The Lisa Frank cookies are just a handful of new and returning holiday products from Pillsbury that you’ll be able to find on store shelves now. You’ll find 12 limited-edition holiday treats, including gingerbread man-shaped holiday cut-outs, plus cinnamon rolls and the first-ever holiday flavor of Pillsbury soft-baked cookies.
Pillsbury Candy Cane sugar cookie dough and Pillsbury Gingerbread cookie dough are back for a limited time along with four limited-edition Pillsbury sugar cookies. The new Pillsbury Soft Baked Sugar with Sprinkles and Drizzled Icing cookies, on the other hand, are fully pre-baked, not dough, so you can find them in the cookie aisle.
Just another few reasons to smile this holiday season!
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.