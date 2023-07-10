Plan to egg a home leads to murder charges for 3 teens

Three teens who police say were going to egg a person's house are now charged with murder.

The incident occurred in Griffin, Georgia, on July 3.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the teens, between 18 and 19 years old, planned to vandalize a man's house due to a "lover's quarrel."

Investigators said the man, Johnathan Gilbert, came out of his house and confronted the teens, two women and a man, when he saw what they were doing.

The teens reportedly ran back to their vehicle and one of them produced a handgun when Gilbert approached them.

The sheriff's office says one of the teens fired the gun, striking Gilbert, before driving off.

"Investigators were able to locate a witness that provided them with information related to the shooting, and through that, they created a direct link between the victim and the suspects," said Sheriff Darrell Dix.

The sheriff's office said detectives located the getaway car at a nearby residence. After executing a search warrant, investigators found what they believe is the gun used in the shooting.

The three suspects were identified and arrested a short time later, the sheriff's office said.

They all remain in jail on pretrial detention, according to online court records.

