Loved ones shocked, worried after beloved Utah violinist detained by ICE

A beloved Utah violist was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday, leaving his friends and family in a state of shock and concern.

John Shin's wife, DaNae, said on social media she got a call Monday afternoon from her husband. He told her, "Honey, I don't have much time. I've been arrested by ICE and they are sending me to a detainment center. I love you and the kids, I will be okay, please call our attorney.

DaNae said she doesn't have any more details about his arrest or his whereabouts.

“Shock — and at the same time, not surprising,” said family friend Gabriel Gordon. "This is the direction that our country has been headed in.”

Gordon has known Shin for about 10 years and connected with him through the violin. Shin plays at places like the Salt Lake Symphony, Utah Symphony and Ballet West.

“We have not heard a single word from him since that phone call,” he said.

Gordon said Shin came to Utah from South Korea when he was 10 years old and has been working his way through the legal system on different visas ever since.

“John was brought here on a K2 visa when he was 10 years old,” Gordon said. "When he graduated from the University of Utah and his father passed away, he was granted DACA status."

Shin's citizenship paperwork is currently pending.

“When he and DaNae got married, he put in his paperwork for citizenship. That was three years ago. Generally, it takes about five years for that paperwork to go through, and he was just waiting for that to happen,” Gordon said.

The reason Shin was detained remains unknown.

The Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City attempted to get in contact with the family’s attorney and ICE for more information, but we were unable to get our questions answered before this story was published.

His former college professor, Robert Baldwin, said he was an eager student at the University of Utah’s College of Fine Arts.

“He would get excited about the next piece we were going to play and go and research different recordings and come with ideas,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin added that he hopes contributions people make to society are taken into account in these situations.

“Not knowing anything about the situation of his immigration status, that is a very human aspect of what we're feeling right now, and why we feel shocked, and why we feel the loss that someone like that, a musical collaborator, is no longer able to be here with us,” Baldwin said.

Many are worried for him, especially after hearing he was taken to a detention center in Colorado.

“John is a person who is a very sensitive human being, a sensitive individual, and I worry about his well-being in that environment,” Baldwin said.

“His family depends on him,” Gordon said. “He can't be there for them right now, and I just feel like I have to do something about it.”

Gordon said he will be playing his violin at the Utah Capitol every day until Shin is back home.

This story was originally published by Caroleina Hassett with the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.