No, Trump did not call into C-SPAN to complain about Supreme Court ruling

C-SPAN is setting the record straight after receiving a call from a viewer who sounded similar to President Donald Trump.

The person, who identified himself as “John Barron,” called into the network Friday to criticize a Supreme Court decision invalidating President Trump’s authority to implement tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“This is a terrible decision,” the caller said, before criticizing Democratic leaders, including Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

The host abruptly cut off the caller and moved on with the program.

The clip gained attention online, with some speculating that it was President Trump calling into the network.

According to The Washington Post, Trump used the alias “John Barron” in the 1980s when speaking to reporters.

However, C-SPAN said the president was not the caller.

In a statement, the network said the call came while Trump was participating in live, publicly covered events.

"Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as “John Barron,” we want to put this to rest: it was not the president," the network said in a statement on X. "The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person White-House meeting with the governors."