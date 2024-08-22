Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo says cutting taxes on the wealthy doesn't work, leaves others behind

Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo said a Trump campaign plan to improve the economy by raising tariffs would raise costs for Americans. She told Scripps News that Kamala Harris has a plan to build more houses by creating more incentives for builders — and she argues that housing costs are so high because supply is lower than it should be.

As she spoke from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Sec. Raimondo touched on a number of topics with Scripps News, and said of Donald Trump that "he lies" when talking about his policies to improve costs for Americans.

"Prescription drug costs are too high, child care costs are too high," Raimondo said.

She also said Harris' plan would not put a mandate on driving electric vehicles, but would try to increase incentives to buy them.

