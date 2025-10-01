Here's how the government shutdown will affect federal benefits programs

The federal government is shut down, but many government services are not.

Social Security payments will still go out because the program is considered mandatory. Seniors relying on Medicare coverage can receive benefits.

The government has enough money to fund Medicare and Medicaid services through the end of this year.

"The vast majority of people who are receiving benefits, they will not be impacted by the shutdown," said Maria Freese, with the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. "Their benefits should not be affected by the shutdown."

But she says that some services could lapse.

"Things like benefit verifications. If you need a replacement Medicare card because you've lost one."

Other benefit programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — or WIC — could run out of funding if the shutdown lasts more than a week or two.

Sharon Bostick relied on the program as a first-time mom, and says now, her grandchildren depend on WIC.

"It's going to affect a lot of people, not just my family members, but just people in general, because they're already struggling," Bostick said.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as SNAP food stamps — will continue during the shutdown through October. But if the shutdown drags on, benefits could be delayed or disrupted beginning next month.

SNAP recipient Lucy Estrella says she's already preparing for that.

"I'm learning to cut it down some," Estrella said. "Eat little or just a handful like they've always said. And save it for the next meal because you don't know where your next meal is coming from."