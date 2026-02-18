Trump hosts Black History Month reception following backlash over racist Obama post

President Donald Trump hosted a White House reception for Black History Month on Wednesday, less than two weeks after he sparked a bipartisan outcry by posting a racist video on social media that depicted former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, as primates in a jungle.

Trump on Wednesday didn't reference the video, which he deleted after a widespread backlash but said he won't apologize for posting. He also did not reference Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, but spoke of other history-making Black Americans.

“We celebrate Black History Month. We honor the memory of those who came before us by continuing their legacy,” he said.

Trump name-checked prominent Black Americans among his supporters, including boxer Mike Tyson, whom Trump praised for defending him against accusations of racism, and rapper Nicki Minaj, whose skin he praised as “so beautiful” while commenting on how long her fingernails were.

The Republican president brought onstage several members of his administration, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson.

“As you look out upon this sea of Black Americans, this president hears you. This president cares for you. Don’t let anyone tell you that this president right here, Donald Trump has not — is not for Black America," Johnson said. “Because he is.”

Trump listed ways he said his policies benefited Black Americans, including the law he signed last year eliminating federal income taxes on tips and his deployment of National Guard troops “to bring back safety” in cities with large populations of Black residents, such as Washington, New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee.

The reception came the day after Trump proclaimed in another social media post that he has been “falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left,” in a message that was meant to pay tribute to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died Tuesday.

In response to a question about the post, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier Wednesday: “There is a lot this president has done for all Americans, regardless of race. And he has absolutely been falsely called and smeared as a racist."

Trump has long recognized Black History Month as president, but his policies and rhetoric while in office often contradict celebrations of diversity and the contributions of Black Americans.

Trump has targeted the diversity, equity and inclusion programs that helped many Black Americans find jobs in both the federal government and a variety of private industries over the last several decades. He has called DEI programs “discrimination,” and he has pushed to eradicate them from the government and put pressure on the private sector to do the same.

At the same time, Trump has painted himself as champion of historically Black colleges and universities. The White House on Wednesday highlighted the Trump administration’s move last year to steer $500 million to HBCUs. The one-time boost largely came from federal money taken away from colleges serving large shares of Hispanic students. The award for HBCUs came days after the Education Department pulled $350 million from other grant programs targeting colleges with certain percentages of Hispanic students and other minority groups. The Trump administration said those grant programs were unconstitutional.

Trump began his second term by claiming some African American history lessons are meant to indoctrinate people into hating the country. He issued an executive order “restoring truth and sanity to American history,” which the administration used to scrub historical information from national parks that “inappropriately disparage Americans past or living,” including Black history markers.

Shortly after beginning his second term, Trump issued a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month as the Defense Department was declaring that official resources will no longer be used to mark cultural awareness months.

The White House’s Black History Month reception last year was also held in the wake of another executive order that ended the federal government’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

