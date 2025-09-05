Trump aims to rename 'Department of Defense' as the 'Department of War'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday meant to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, signaling a continued effort to emphasize the strength and lethality of the U.S. military.
The Department of Defense moniker, President Trump said Friday, was "woke" and did not portray the U.S. military as intended.
"I think it sends a message of victory. I think it sends, really, a message of strength," President Trump said of the renaming.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that with the change, the U.S. military would "go on offense, not just on defense,” using “maximum lethality” that won’t be “politically correct.”
With the change, certain designators including Pentagon signage, the main U.S. military website, and stationery and letterhead will take the new name.
Sec. Hegseth has placed a new door plate on his office and changed his title on his social media profiles to "Secretary of War."
September 5, 2025
But a full formal change of name for the department would require a new law passed through Congress. It is not clear if there is sufficient political support in the legislature to enact such a change.
Earlier this week, Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee introduced a bill in the Senate to officially redesignate the Defense Department. Florida's Republican Rep. Greg Steube introduced a bill to do the same in the House.
The Department of War was first established in 1789, to maintain the U.S. Army.
It was split into the Department of the Army and the Department of the Air Force in 1947, as part of the National Military Establishment.
In 1949, the collective military departments, including the Department of the Navy, were renamed as the Department of Defense.
Here is the full news release:
RESTORING THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to restore the historic name “Department of War” as a secondary title for the Department of Defense. This is the 200th Executive Order the President has signed since taking office.
- The Order authorizes the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense, and subordinate officials to use secondary titles such as “Secretary of War,” “Department of War,” and “Deputy Secretary of War” in official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial contexts, and non-statutory documents within the executive branch.
- The Order directs all executive departments and agencies to recognize and accommodate these secondary titles in internal and external communications.
- The Order instructs the Secretary of War to recommend actions, to include legislative and executive actions, required to permanently rename the U.S. Department of Defense to the U.S. Department of War.
PROJECTING STRENGTH AND RESOLVE: The United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, and the President believes this Department should have a name that reflects its unmatched power and readiness to protect national interests.
- The Department of War, established in 1789, led the U.S. to victory in the War of 1812, World War I, and World War II, inspiring confidence in America’s military strength.
- On January 8, 1790, President George Washington, in his First Annual Address to Congress, stated “To be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace”. Our founders knew that projecting strength would be the best way to ensure that we would rarely need to use it.
- The name “Department of War” conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve compared to “Department of Defense,” which emphasizes only defensive capabilities.
- Restoring the name “Department of War” will sharpen the focus of this Department on our national interest and signal to adversaries America’s readiness to wage war to secure its interests.
ADVANCING PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH: The American people elected President Trump to restore an America First approach, prioritizing peace through strength and ensuring the world respects the United States again.
- In his first week in office, President Trump signed an Executive Order to prioritize readiness and lethality in our armed forces.
- President Trump has emphasized restoring national pride in America’s military heritage, including honoring historic victories as the Nation approaches its 250th birthday.
- To honor the Army’s 250th birthday, President Trump held a military parade in Washington, D.C., showcasing America’s military might and celebrating its storied legacy of valor and victory.
- Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. military delivered a decisive and obliterating strike against Iran’s nuclear capabilities, demonstrating America’s unmatched military power and deterring further aggression.
- Recruiting is now at its highest in decades, revitalizing the armed forces with a new generation of warriors committed to defending America’s interests.