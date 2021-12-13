You Can Get A Retro-Style Pontoon Boat Modeled After A Volkswagen Bus

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Beep, beep! Or perhaps we should say, “Ahoy, there!”

An Italian design firm is making waves by transposing the classic design of a 1960s Volkswagen bus onto a pontoon boat — and it looks really cute!

Floating Motors, a startup by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini, marries small watercraft with adorable auto designs from the past. The Volkswagen is just one idea; there’s also a Mini Cooper and a couple of Fiats among the retro-cool designs.

Here’s a YouTube video showing off a number of the designs, including that friendly VW bus — which looks like a groovy place to hang:

There’s even a diving platform off the back, for quick cool-offs.

Now, you may be studying that video, enjoying the cuteness, and find yourself thinking: “Sweet, but why do the people on the boat look like Sims?”

Well, that’s because Floating Motors hasn’t actually made any of the VW-style boats just yet.

The company is still gathering funding for the project, paired with another of Lazzarini’s ventures, JetCapsule. Investors can kick Floating Motors some money to get perks — or consider ordering one of the company’s current models.

Fortunately, their other designs are equally adorable. Here’s “La Dolce”:

According to Floating Motors, this little guy will set you back at least $30,000 — the cost includes the boat as well as a 70-horsepower outboard motor. Delivery takes about eight months. (If you preorder now, you might get it in time for late summer 2022!)

Another option: La Foil, which also looks like a vintage Fiat 500, but it floats on a hydrofoil instead of a pontoon base.

La Foil includes a 70-horsepower electric engine and pricing starts at $60,000.

Anglophiles will love the MiniMare, a Mini Cooper-style pontoon complete with Union Jack paint job. With seating for four, it’s a little bigger than La Dolce, but its engines have double the horsepower to compensate.

The price? A reasonable $40,000.

There are more available models, both larger than these, with starting prices topping out at $220,000.

The VW bus is currently listed as “coming soon.” If you’ve got (a lot of) fun money stored up, you, too, can join the seafaring hippie lifestyle. Far out!

[H/t: Crafty]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.